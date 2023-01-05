SODUS — For years, Sen. Chuck Schumer has called for the Army Corps of Engineers to begin taking steps to repair the east breakwall that is designed to protect Sodus Bay from Lake Ontario waves and sediment.
On Wednesday, Schumer announced that $20 million in funding has been secured for the project.
Schumer said the Army Corps of Engineers’ Buffalo District will now complete project design and scoping, followed by the repair of more than 1,000 feet of deteriorated sections of the east breakwall.
According to the Corps of Engineers, the repairs will ensure the channel, Sodus Bay, and shorelines are protected adequately, he said.
Schumer said Sodus Bay is a “critical harbor of refuge” and home to a U.S. Coast Guard auxiliary station.
The Senate majority leader also said that Sodus Point is an “economic engine for the region.” He noted it is home to approximately 50 charter boats and five boat launches, and generates $9.5 million in revenues through accommodations, restaurants, retail, boat repair and other services and industries, with more than 100 jobs tied to those areas.
“I visited Lake Ontario in the wake of far too many floods that devastated the homes, businesses, and families of the community, and promised I would not stop fighting until Great Sodus Bay received the funding it desperately needed to restore its aging breakwalls and barriers,” he said. “This $20 million is the down payment Lake Ontario communities have desperately needed to make critical repairs to the deteriorating east breakwall to stop devastating floods like those that have been plaguing the community for years. Now Lake Ontario communities can finally move forward with the flood mitigation efforts and a meaningful way.”
Residents and local officials lauded the funding.
“On behalf of the Charles Point Homeowners Association and the Sodus Bay community, as well as all of those that benefit from the bay, I want to thank Sen. Schumer and his office for taking the time to visit our community and listen to our concerns,” said Franklin Barker, president of the Charles Point Homeowners Association. “The funding for the breakwall and dredging/remediation project will help solve a growing problem for the boaters navigating the bay.”
Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell also was pleased to hear about the funding.
“All property owners around Great Sodus Bay appreciate Sen. Schumer’s attention and perseverance in getting money allocated to repair the east breakwater,” McDowell said. “These monies will assure the safety of many homes and businesses around the bay.”
The funding comes in addition to other money Schumer has secured for protection of lakeshore homes and the bay. That includes $4.5 million in 2020 for the Corps of Engineers to repair and rebuild the battered Charles Point barrier beach breakwall in 2021.