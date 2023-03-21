MACEDON — Veterinarians have been using xylazine as an animal tranquilizer for years, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said drug dealers are now employing it for sinister reasons.
The drug, Schumer said during a press conference Monday at the Lakeview Community Services’ Woodland Commons apartments on Route 31, bolsters and lengthens the high of opioids such as heroin and fentanyl, as well as cocaine. And, the drug is being detected in a growing number of overdoses and deaths. It also has a skin-rotting side effect that could lead to loss of limbs — or life.
“Its (use) is occurring here in the Finger Lakes area in a very serious way,” Schumer said with law enforcement, Wayne County officials, and members of mental and health and drug treatment programs beside him.
A January story in the New York Times said xylazine — it’s known as “tranq,” “tranq dope” and “zombie drug” among users — is “being used to bulk up illicit fentanyl, making its impact even more devastating.” It also leads to an even greater need for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, after its users emerge from the blackouts that sometimes come with drug mixes spiked by xylazine, the Times reported.
According to Schumer, more than 180 deaths have been tied to the lethal drug in Monroe County since 2019. In Wayne County, Schumer said three deaths were tied directly to its usage in the 22 overdose deaths recorded in 2022. He said it is also suspected in 10 other fatal overdoses now under investigation in Wayne County.
In Central New York, over 40 overdoses are suspected to have included xylazine.
Sometimes, drug users have no knowledge that the animal tranquilizer has been mixed into their opioids or cocaine, authorities say.
Schumer said the drug that is being mixed into fentanyl and opioids by dealers is largely coming from overseas.
Unlike heroin or other opioids, he said, xylazine cannot be treated by Narcan, a drug employed by first responders to treat overdose victims.
“This is dangerous stuff and it’s growing (in use),” said Schumer, adding that unlike fentanyl or other opioids, there is no reliable test to check for it in overdose cases.
Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby said the mixing of xylazine with other opioids is “pretty much a deadly cocktail” for users. Milby echoed the difficulty authorities have in identifying xylazine in overdose cases.
“It’s very hard to detect in toxicology reports,” he said. “We have seen it on the streets in Wayne County.”
Schumer noted the critical nature of the opioid epidemic, with overdose deaths he believes being increasingly exacerbated by the mixing of xylazine with other drugs.
In 2021, Monroe County had over 470 opioid-related overdoses, said Schumer, and Wayne County had the second-highest number of deaths caused by opioid overdoses in the region in 2021. In 2022, Wayne County had 367 opioid overdoses, fatal and non-fatal, he said.
Schumer said a multi-pronged approach is needed to address the issue:
• He wants the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to accelerate efforts to track down illicit sources of xylazine cut off supplies at the border in tandem with the federal drug enforcement personnel.
• The senator is calling for a $537 million increase to the federal COPS Hiring Program to help stop drug trafficking “in its tracks.”
• Finally, Schumer is calling for increases to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration appropriations, including grants that can be used to fund testing infrastructure for xylazine.
“We need an all-of-the-above approach” of border enforcement, more funds for police, treatment and the development of tests for xylazine, he said.
Jim Haitz, Wayne County’s director of mental health, said the $4 million in federal funds the county received recently helped create a mobile drug-treatment program that helps serve a more rural population that may lack the transportation needed to access drug treatment programs.
“It really makes a difference in Wayne County,” he said.
Schumer emphasized that the additional funds for law enforcement that are part of legislation expected to get bipartisan approval this summer allow spending flexibility for police agencies. That money is expected to be available to law enforcement agencies this fall, he explained.
Risks of xylazine According to Sen. Chuck Schumer, risks involved in the use of the animal tranquilizer xylazine include respiratory depression, hypotension, and severe, necrotic skin ulcerations at an individual’s injection site that may result in amputation. Little yet is understood about treating xylazine exposure in humans, said Schumer, and additional screening and analytical techniques are needed to detect xylazine in illicit drugs.