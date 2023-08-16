U.S. senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said Monday they are urging the Department of Agriculture to approve emergency funds — quickly — in 31 counties across upstate New York whose farms suffered significant crop damage from a deep freeze in May.
They said the state Farm Service Agency has requested a federal Agricultural Disaster Designation in the region, including Ontario, Wayne, Seneca and Yates counties. The senators said these areas suffered major crop damage from the extreme cold weather, destroying thousands of acres of grapes, apples, strawberries, blueberries, and other fruits, and that with harvest season just beginning, it is vital that USDA provide relief to farmers who suffered severe crop loss.
“Upstate New York’s vineyards and orchards are the beating heart of our agricultural and tourism economy, but now as harvest season begins we are beginning to see the severe impacts of this past May’s deep freeze,” Schumer said. “From the Finger Lakes to the Hudson Valley, Capital Region to the Southern Tier, many of our family-owned farms lost a majority of their crop for grapes, apples, blueberries, and other fruits that are vital to our agricultural and tourist economy and they need relief now. … The USDA must do everything in their power to provide swift relief to our hardworking growers.”
Gillibrand echoed Schumer’s concerns.
“With farmers still suffering from the staggering crop losses from the May freeze, it is imperative USDA expeditiously approve a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for the 31 impacted counties,” she said. “I will continue to fight for our farmers to get the assistance they need.”
According to the National Weather Service, New York had multiple dates where the temperature dropped below freezing between May 14 and 25, but the time period that caused the most widespread damage happened overnight from May 17-18. Grapes and apples were hit the hardest, Schumer and Gillibrand said. The frost caused major damage to many grape vines, which prevented many from producing fruit this year.
Vineyards across New York reported losses ranging from 5% to 100%, he said.
The senators said this year’s unseasonably cold frost could have a particularly devastating impact on New York’s wine-producing regions, potentially decimating the year’s vintage. The Finger Lakes region, which produces the lion’s share of New York state’s wines — there are more than 9,000 acres under vine — suffered the most widespread damage from the frosts.
If the USDA secretary approves the application, it will make critical relief available, including low-interest emergency loans, with impacted New York producers able to borrow up to 100% of the actual amount of production or physical losses to a maximum amount of $500,000, according to Schumer. According to the USDA, emergency loan funds may be used to restore or replace essential property, pay all or part of production costs associated with the disaster year, pay essential family living expenses or reorganize the farming.