WATERLOO — At loggerheads on several issues since 1980, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors and Cayuga Nation representative Clint Halftown have not met face to face in years.
That may change.
The board expressed a willingness to meet with Halftown, who suggested in a recent letter to the editor in the Finger Lakes Times that he would welcome such a meeting to discuss issues that divide the two sides.
Supervisor Ralph Lott, R-Seneca Falls, a member of the board’s Indian Affairs Committee, spoke at Tuesday’s meeting. He said he recently met with four of the five members of the board’s Citizens Advisory Committee on Indian Affairs.
“They want us to ask if Clint Halftown would meet with the Supervisors. They said they want that to happen so we can move forward on key issues,” Lott said.
Those issues include sovereignty of Nation-owned land in Seneca and Cayuga counties, property taxes on those lands and jurisdictional issues.
Board member Kyle Barnhart, D-Lodi, suggested that state, federal and Cayuga County officials should be invited to the meeting “if we want to resolve all these issues. We need all stakeholders because the issues are county, state and federal issues.”
Board Chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, asked if the meeting should be open or in executive session. Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls, said it should be an open, public session and a list of topics should be developed and agreed upon in advance. No one disagreed.
“It should be structured, not a free for all,” Ferrara said.
Barnhart cautioned board members to use “good faith” in asking questions and initiating discussion with Halftown and other Nation representatives who may be present. He said some board members have made aggressive statements in the past.
“I realize there may be some hostility, but if we want to make progress we can’t spit fire at each other,” Barnhart said.
County Manager Mitch Rowe was asked to arrange the meeting, which could be prior to the next regular meeting Aug. 10. Supervisor Michael Enslow, R-Waterloo, suggested the meeting be a special meeting not on regular meeting night.
In other action Tuesday of board committees:
• The Finance, Assessment and Insurance Committee voted 4-1 not to refund the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum in Seneca Falls $5,076 in interest and penalties on its property taxes. The museum was far behind in property taxes for various reasons but has caught up and would like the interest and penalties refunded.
Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, suggested the museum seek that amount of money or more from the county’s room occupancy tax revenue, which is for tourism-related activities. The only committee member voting for the refund was Ferrara. Opposed were Lorenzetti, Michael Reynolds, R-Covert; Don Trout, R-Waterloo and James Cleere, D-Waterloo.
• The Government Operations Committee voted 5-0 to plan a significant county-wide observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the country. The event will be in LaFayette Park in Waterloo.
• The Public Works Committee and the full board voted to sell a 58-acre parcel of county-owned land on Keady and Parmenter roads in Lodi to the Keady-Parmenter LLC, for $150,000. The buyer plans to construct seasonal rental housing units on the property. Rachel Ruth,, a resident of Keady Road, said she appreciated the deed restrictions the county is proposing to protect property owners but asked that a decision on the sale be delayed two weeks so neighbors can get more information about the sale.
• The Water and Sewer Treatment Operations and Maintenance Committee voted 3-2 not to authorize an inter-municipal agreement with the village of Waterloo for operation and maintenance of the county sewer and water districts under a five-year agreement, with the option of a five-year renewal. The cost to the county would be $100,000 a year.
Committee Chairman David Hayes, R-Romulus, said he needs more information. Voting against the agreement were Hayes, Joseph Borst, R-Ovid and Hayssen. Voting for it were Lorenzetti and Barnhart.
The committee will met in special session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Romulus Municipal Building, 1435 Prospect St., Willard, to discuss the matter further.