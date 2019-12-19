WATERLOO — LaFayette Park in the heart of Waterloo has monuments to World War I and II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
The Seneca County-owned park across from the county courthouse may have a new monument to unveil next year as well, a Purple Heart Monument.
The Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee voted 5-0 Tuesday to authorize and support the establishment of a Purple Heart Monument in the park. The motion will go to the full board for final approval.
Waterloo village officials, including Mayor Jack O’Connor, and local veterans are behind the monument project. It honors those who have been awarded a Purple Heart for being wounded or killed while serving in the military. Supporters propose placing the monument where a World War II Navy ship anchor from the former Sampson Naval Training Station in Romulus is now on display. The anchor would be returned to Sampson State Park.
The plan is to have the care and maintenance of the monument a shared responsibility of the county, village and veterans groups. A process would be established to consider nominations for inclusion on the monument and funding will be found to purchase and engrave it.
“This will be something you will be proud of,” O’Connor said in urging the county’s support. “If all goes well, we will unveil it during Memorial Day observances in May 2020. I urge you to support it.”
The committee also voted 5-0 to encourage the state to name the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus as New York’s first veterans cemetery. The county established the cemetery on 162 acres of state-donated land at the south end of the old Sampson Navy base in 2011.
The Ways & Means Committee voted 2-1 to approve a motion creating and filling a new position of full-time PC support specialist in the Information Technology Department to serves the needs of the town of Seneca Falls as a shared service.
The town would pay $45,000 toward the position, which was said to have a total price tag of about $60,000, including fringe benefits. The town requested the position. It was tabled at the last meeting and only three of the five committee members were present Tuesday to reconsider the issue.
County Personnel Director Chris Wagner said there is no problem with Civil Service law and the county could hire anyone in the top three of a Civil Service list. But some supervisors questioned hiring someone to work only for Seneca Falls when the current IT staff is having trouble meeting its workload. They also questioned that the $45,000 would not cover the entire cost.
Committee members Michael Reynolds and Don Trout voted to send it to the full board for a decision. Committee member Lisa Hochadel was opposed.
The Human Resources & Government Operations Committee voted 4-0 to recommend the full board approve 3 percent salary increases for 2020 for 55 people on the management salary schedule and 50 people not on the salary schedule or represented by a union.
The Economic Development & Tourism Committee voted to accept a $56,430 state grant to help with the 2020 census count. The committee also tabled action on proposed criteria for tourism grant applications.