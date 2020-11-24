WATERLOO — In 2016, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors approved a motion supporting a plan for the county to obtain ownership of existing training assets, and access to those training facilities, after 7,000 acres of the former Seneca Army Depot were sold to Earl Martin.
The board’s public works committee will discuss the 2016 resolution at 5:30 p.m. today. The Board of Supervisors’ committees will meet in the county office building.
When the county’s Industrial Development Agency sold the land to the owner of Fayette-based Seneca Dairy Systems and Seneca Iron Works for $900,000, the plan at the time of the sale had these six elements:
• County ownership of a contiguous plot of land that includes the existing “burn tower” and law enforcement/fire training building.
• Construction of an equally capable fire-training and cold-storage building to replace one abandoned in the sale.
• Access to the decommissioned firing range.
• Access to the aircraft ramp and runway until no longer operationally feasible.
• Access to the existing farmhouse until no longer usable.
• County acceptance of naming and maintaining the access road to the site.
Also on the public works committee agenda is a motion supporting construction of an above-ground columbarium and reflecting pool, along with the asbestos abatement and demolition of the former steam plant, at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus. The state has made $900,000 available for the work, and the committee will consider hiring PLAN Architectural of Rochester for $59,000 to do schematic design, construction documents, bidding and construction oversight of the project.
The committee also will consider accepting a $10,000 grant from the Fred L. Emerson Foundation to the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery. It would be used to purchase an all-terrain vehicle and accessories for snowplowing and grounds maintenance work.
Also on tonight’s agenda:
• Mental Health Director Margaret Morse will update the mental health services committee and lead a discussion on current issues and challenges in the delivery of those services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The finance, assessment and insurance committee will be briefed on the status and presentation of the independent audit of county finances for the 2019 fiscal year, and will consider adopting the 2021 county budget and recommending its approval by the full board at its December meeting.
• The planning, development, agriculture and tourism committee will considering recommending the full board appoint Kyle Black to fill a vacancy for a four-year term on the county Planning Board. Black is a member of the Junius Town Board and district manager of Seneca Meadows Inc. landfill in Seneca Falls.
• The public safety committee will discuss the possibility of decentralizing coroner records, as well as the appropriate number of part-time elected coroners. The county currently has four such coroners.
• The public health committee will discuss the reappointment of Dr. Timothy Ryan of Seneca Falls as medical director of the Public Health Department, a position he has held for more than 30 years. The reappointment would cover two more years.
The committee also will explore amending the fee schedule for services provided by the county Health Department. The new, higher fees would go into effect Jan. 1, 2021, if approved by the committee and full board. The higher fees would reflect new requirements, changing needs, fiscal responsibility and follow a study of fees charged neighboring counties and state Health Department fee recommendations.