WATERLOO — A strongly worded appeal by business owner Tom Murray at Tuesday’s Seneca County Board of Supervisors meeting was followed by a vote to provide promised funding for tourism promotion.
In October, the board tabled a motion to provide the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, which functions as the county’s tourism promotion agency, with 90 percent of the room occupancy tax revenue in 2020 to use for tourism promotion; the other 10 percent would be set aside for the board to allocate to tourism-related applications it deemed worthy of support.
The percentages were agreed upon earlier, but some board members had questions. The actual monetary amount is $434,824.30.
Murray, owner of Muranda Cheese Co. in Fayette, said he was “troubled” by the tabling of the tourism allocation to the Chamber.
“It affects us and many other tourism-related businesses,” Murray said. “I counted 47 of them on a recent drive from Ithaca on Route 89 to home.”
He praised the Chamber’s promotion efforts, noting that five counties surrounding Seneca allocate more of their room tax revenue to tourism than Seneca, yet Seneca tops them all in terms of tourism visitation and overnight stays.
“That’s because of tourism promotion and repetitive tourism promotion. It works,” Murray said. “I ask that you bring this motion back and pass the 90 percent funding for 2020 that you agreed to and then talk about a multi-year contract. We need to plan to continually promote this region.”
“We are on the cusp of something big,” he continued. “Our business has increased 20 to 30 percent in a year. Let’s do the right thing.”
At the end of the meeting, board member Greg Lazzaro, R-Seneca Falls, made a motion to fund the TPA at 90 percent of room tax revenues. It was approved by a 9-1 vote. Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, cast the lone no vote.
In other action Tuesday, the board:
• BUDGET — Heard County Manager Mitch Rowe give an update on the tentative 2020 county budget. The general fund budget is $70.3 million and the highway fund is $6.4 million. The plan maintains all current service and programs, honors the budget requests of outside agencies and shows the fifth consecutive decline in the tax rate.
Rowe said the tax rate in 2016 was $4.72 per $1,000 of assessed value, and the rate proposed for 2020 is $4.28{span}. The biggest source of revenue is the county sales tax, projected to be $26.4 million next year. That is followed by state aid at $11.1 million and the property tax levy at $9.8 million, the third consecutive year the tax levy has been the same.
The board decided to conduct a workshop on the spending plan at 9 a.m. Nov. 23 in the board room, followed by a public hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 10.
A final budget must be adopted by Dec. 20.
• CLARA’S LAW — Heard an appeal from Ed Bowman of Waterloo to support his efforts to have the State Legislature pass a bill called Clara’s Law. The law would prohibit hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities from hiring convicted sex offenders. He said his wife was sexually assaulted by such a worker in Florida.
The matter was referred to the board’s human resources and government operations committee.
• AWARD BID — Voted 10-0 to award a bid to Bouley Associates of Auburn for $228,000 to construct a maintenance facility at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus. State grants will cover the cost.
• BUY PATROL DOG — Voted 10-0 to purchase a new trained patrol dog from Shallow Creek Kennels of Pennsylvania for $11,500. The dog would replace recently retired patrol dog Aken, who has been sold to his handler, retired Sgt. Mike Rhinehart, for $1.
• TAX COLLECTION — Voted 10-0 to contract with Host Compliance Inc. of San Francisco to enhance the ability of the county to identify and enforce the county’s room occupancy tax from short-term vacation rentals. The county will pay the company $25,000, with hopes of generating an additional $100,000 in room tax revenue through stricter enforcement.