TYRE — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce honored a business and three individuals at its annual dinner meeting Thursday.
Wagner Vineyards Estate Winery of Lodi was named Business of the Year during festivities held at The Vine, del Lago Resort & Casino’s entertainment venue. Del Lago sponsors the award.
Bill Wagner, who had been a grape grower for Glenora Wine Co, founded his namesake business in 1979. He wanted to go into the wine business on his own and broke ground for his estate winery before the Farm Winery Act passed in 1976. The winery opened in June 1979 on the east side of Seneca Lake, one of the first two wineries to dot the shores along the deepest of the Finger Lakes.
In 1983, the family opened the Ginny Lee Café. Wagner expanded into the production of craft beer in 1997.
Last year, Wagner Vineyards was honored as Winery of the Year, one of the marquee awards in the 34th New York Wine Classic organized by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation. It was recognized for its 2017 Riesling Dry, which took a double gold medal and was named the best riesling in a competition with 113 wineries statewide.
Wagner also achieved international recognition, with 10 of its wines earning scores of 90 or above.
The winery has developed into a major tourism attraction. It hosts more than 100,000 visitors each year.
Bill Wagner’s son, John, now co-owns the business with his sister, Laura. They grow grapes, primarily riesling, on 220 acres of land.
“We are honored to receive this award from the Chamber. It’s a tribute to our effort as a team,” John said. “My father impressed on us the importance of making quality the driving force in all we do. We try to carry on his tradition for doing everything to our very best. As an estate winery, all of our wine must be made from the grapes that we grow right here, making quality essential,’’ he said.
Menzo Case of Seneca Falls, president and CEO of Generations Bank, was selected as the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year, an award sponsored by ITT Goulds. Case was recognized for his involvement in community affairs.
He is head of Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County; established a Purple Heart Trail at the bank headquarters on East Bayard Street last summer; serves on the boards of Finger Lakes Health, Merry-Go-Round theater, the National Women’s Hall of Fame, Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, the Seneca Falls Downtown Revitalization Initiative Committee, New York Chiropractic College, and the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency; was a 2015 George Bailey Award winner; helped establish a home for female veterans in Seneca Falls; and worked to revitalize the Seneca Falls Development Corpo.
Case also was instrumental in moving Generations Bank’s headquarters into an vacated Seneca Falls supermarket and adding Café XIX.
He was emotional in accepting his award, wishing his late mother could have been there. She raised Menzo and his siblings from an early age after their father left.
“I appreciate the Generations Bank board for allowing me to be an active member of the community,” Case said.
“I try to be part of something bigger than myself. I see a need and I try to meet it the beat I can. I believe that while we are on this earth, we should do all we can for others” he added, noting that outlook is a key part of his religious beliefs.
Recently retired Seneca Falls school district Superintendent Bob McKeveny was given the Lifetime Achievement Award, which CFCU Community Credit Union sponsored.
McKeveny retired in June 2019 after working as a teacher, principal and superintendent in Seneca Falls for 27 years. He was honored for his educational leadership. He also was named a George Bailey Award winner by the It’s A Wonderful Life Committee, serves on the United Way of Seneca County Board of Directors, is a longtime member of the Seneca Falls Rotary Club, and was part of the presentation team for the Seneca Falls DRI committee that won a $10 million state grant.
He also serves on the Cornell Cooperative Extension and It’s A Wonderful Life Museum boards.
“I appreciate that people thought enough of me after I retired to give me this recognition,” said McKeveny, adding that he was humbled by the honor. “I’ve always tried to do my job with the idea of helping others. Getting this award from the Chamber is relevant because I’ve always looked to form partnerships with local businesses to enhance the educational program in Seneca Falls. I think those partnerships benefit kids education. I believe learning come from inside and outside a classroom.”
Dr. Elizabeth Barbi, a partner with Dr. Rodney Littlejohn in a Waterloo orthodontics practice, was the recipient of the Rising Star Award for an under-40 professional’s contributions. Coincidentally, the award is sponsored by Littlejohn & Barbi Orthodontists.
The Lyons native graduated from her hometown high school in 2005. She said her interest in becoming an orthodontist began when she went to Dr. Littlejohn with a dental issue.
“He gave me a smile, and I was motivated by him to make this a career,” Barbi said. “I thank my family for its support in fulfilling my dream. Dr. Rod supported me all the way and kept his promise to have me join his practice when I was ready.
“It’s been a joy working here, and I feel the best is yet to come. I see myself spending my career here.”
Barbi is a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva’s board. She serves as chair of the organization’s program committee.
In other news, Tom Murray, owner of Muranda Cheese Co. in Fayette, will be the Chamber Board of Directors president for 2020. He succeeds Ken McConnell. McConnell and other board members who are rotating off the board were recognized for their efforts.
Chamber President Jeff Shipley also toasted his father, longtime Board of Supervisors member and board chairman Bob Shipley of Waterloo. Bob was cited for his strong support of a partnership between the Chamber, the Board of Supervisors, and the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency in promoting economic development.