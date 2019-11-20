WATERLOO — Waterloo native Megan Slater has been named membership development manager for the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce.
She is a 2009 graduate of Waterloo High School and graduated summa cum laude with a degree in psychology from the State University at Potsdam in 2012. She also has a masters degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
Slater will be responsible for helping connect area businesses to the Chamber’s professional advocacy and development networks.
Before accepting the job with the Chamber, Slater worked with the Seneca County Workforce Development and Youth Bureau Office. She also was a member of the Chamber’s membership committee, which she now heads, and is a member of the village of Waterloo IIP Committee, working on the downtown revitalization project and assisting in events such as the Open Mic Night in Dempsey Park in August.
“I have a lot of pride and passion for this area. I’ve been acting as an ambassador for Seneca County and the Finger Lakes since long before I was hired by the Chamber,” she said.
Slater spent several years traveling while working remotely to teach English as a foreign language to students from all over the world.
“I’ve traveled to more than half the states in our country and well over 50 cities in 10 other counties and Seneca County is still the only place that feels like home,” she said. “I’m so excited to take what I’ve learned and apply it to help our region thrive.”
She can be reached at (315) 568-2906 or mslater@senecachamber.org.