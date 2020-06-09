WATERLOO — For businesses large and small, 2020 will long be remembered as the year of the coronavirus lockdown.
With that background, the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominees for its 2020 Small Business of the Year Award.
To be nominated, a business must:
• Employ fewer than 25 people.
• Be a member in good standing of the Chamber of Commerce.
• Have been in business for at least two consecutive years.
• Have realized a significant accomplishment or milestone or contributed to community growth in the past year.
“Small businesses are a vital part of the economy, comprising nearly 98 percent of all businesses in New York state and accounting for nearly half of all private sector jobs,” said Chamber President Jeff Shipley. “The efforts of these organizations greatly enrich our lives and make our community a better place to live, work and do business.”
For information on how to nominate a small business, call (315) 568-2906 or email to info@senecachamber.org.
Past winners of the award are:
2010: Magee Country Diner, Tyre.
2011: Auto Specialist, Waterloo.
2012: Fuzzy Guppies, Waterloo
2013: Dr. Rodney Littlejohn, Waterloo.
2014: Muranda Cheese Co., Fayette.
2015: Barrister’s Bed & Breakfast, Seneca Falls.
2016: Auburn Doubledays baseball, Auburn.
2017: Fingerlakes1.com, Seneca Falls.
2018: Montezuma Winery, Tyre.
2019: Laundry Depot, Waterloo.