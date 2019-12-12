TYRE — The town Planning Board will conduct a public hearing Dec. 17 on a subdivision application from the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce for its property at the northwest corner of Route 318 and Route 414.
The Chamber owns 2.62 acres of land, with plans to renovate the existing historic Dr. Thomas McGee structure and build a 900-square-foot addition for its new headquarters and a meeting room. The Chamber, which currently operates at 1 W. Main St. in downtown Waterloo, wants to subdivide 1 acre from the larger parcel.
“The 1 acre of the parcel to the north is valuable for development,” Chamber president Jeff Shipley said. “We want to preserve our options for the future, possibly for a visitors center.”
Shipley said the renovation of the McGee building has received all necessary approvals. Work will start in April, with completion estimated at 6-8 months.
The Planning Board has named itself as lead agency for the subdivision under the State Environmental Quality Review Act. The SEQR report will be presented at the public hearing.
Details of the subdivision and SEQR can be viewed in the town municipal building at 1082 Gravel Road.