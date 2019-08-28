WATERLOO — Seneca County Board of Elections may get new electronic voter registration poll books, but not everyone is happy about it.
The Board of Supervisors Human Resources & Government Operations Committee voted 5-0 Tuesday to buy the electronic poll books, as requested by Election Commissioners Carl Same and Tiffany Folk.
But first the committee voted unanimously to express their displeasure about the purchase and to the new, ten days of early voting for the general election in November that requires those books. The critical resolution will go the full board Sept. 8 and if passed, will be sent to state officials and the New York State Association of Counties.
“It’s too costly and not needed. All that needs to be done is to expand absentee voting. Having a single site open for ten days before the election day is ridiculous,’’ said committee member Greg Lazzaro, R-Seneca Falls.
“The state is already backing away from some promised funding and I won’t be surprised if this ends up as another unfunded mandate,’’ Lazzaro added.
Committee chairman Lee Davidson, R-Lodi, agreed. “I don’t see why people can’t make arrangements to vote on election day and if not, vote absentee. Especially when the single early voting site is in the north end, making south end voter drive 20 or so miles to vote in person early,’’ Davidson said.
He recommended approving the electronic poll books purchase, however. The poll books will be needed to make sure someone doesn’t vote twice during early voting and again on Election Day. They would replace large, bulky printed poll books.
Same and Folk said they understand their concerns, noting they are working hard to make sure the county meets all requirements of early voting. “We have no choice but to comply. It’s the law,’’ Folk said.
The motion to buy the electronic poll books will now go to the full board for a vote Sept. 8. The poll books would also be used on election day.
Same and Folk said the cost estimate to implement early voting is $70,895. The state has provided an initial grant of $32,002 toward that bill, with more funding possible. Same said the county will get $15,000 toward the polling book purchase and another $10,000 has been hinted at, but not guaranteed.
The remaining $38,893 would come from the county budget’s contingency fund. If more state aid comes in, it will be added back into the contingency fund. The electronic poll books would cost $32,055, an amount virtually covered by the initial state grant. Additional costs for software licenses, a data plan, certified lightning cable, wall adapter, stylus pens, a printer and on-site installation and election inspector training on the use of the electronic books would add another $25,365.
The commissioners said they have $18,700 left over from a prior Help America Vote Act grant that could be applied to pay for training on the new system.
Year one costs are $70,895 and recurring annual costs after that are estimate at $11,905.
The early voting plan put forth by Folk and Same is to have early voting in the community room of the vacant, former Office for the Aging office in the County Office Building in Waterloo from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3. Early voting would begin at 9 a.m. each day and end at either 2 p.m., 5 p.m. or 8 p.m., depending on the day. Election Day is Nov.5 at the county’s 27 polling places.
The committee was also told that electronic voting machines are now 10 years old and will need replacing for 2020 elections. The committee said options are to buy new machines or lease them for a number of years.
The Public Works Committee took no action on motions to have the county declare itself lead agency for the environmental review for the proposed south county sewer improvement project and to introduce a new local law enacting a sewer use law countywide.
The initial plan submitted for a single wastewater treatment plant to serve the south end of the county at Willard is now in doubt. The current two wastewater plants may be the option approved by the state and until that is finalized, the two motions will not move forward.