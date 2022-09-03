SENECA FALLS — When two Eisenhower College professors and a Mynderse Academy English teacher needed funds to start a community theater troupe, they turned to the phone book.
The year was 1971, and while phone books may be long gone, the Seneca Community Players are still around — and celebrating their 50th season with a cabaret show Sept. 17 at the LaFayette Park Theater in the former Main Street School in Waterloo (see box).
Ann Kieffer of Georgia is the sole surviving founder of the Players, which was the brainchild of Eisenhower College professors Warren Blackstone and Sid Krueger. At the time, Kieffer, who majored in theater and English in college, was teaching English at the local high school. She recalled how the two professors were aware of her acting and directing background and asked her to join their project.
“We wrote to everyone in the 1972 phone book and asked for $25,” she recalled. “I don’t remember how much we got, but we got a lot of money, and that’s how we started the first season.”
What Kieffer does remember is that the organizers promised to return the donors’ funds if they were unsatisfied — only one person asked for his money back.
Kieffer plans to return to the Finger Lakes for the Sept. 17 event and will take the stage once again to reminisce with fellow early troupe member Carol Ritter Wright, along with other SCP alums.
Although she moved to Buffalo for another teaching job shortly after the group was founded, Kieffer returned to the Finger Lakes for eight summers to direct SCP productions.
“The Players were very good to me. They always found me a place to live with my two sons,” she said, adding some of her favorite memories were of her spring trips to cast the summer shows and productions of “The Miracle Worker” and “Life With Father,” so popular they had to turn people away at the door. “It was so much fun to see (the actors’) personalities and match them to the shows. People came from all over to audition.”
The caliber of talent impressed Kieffer then, and it’s that and SCP’s persistence she thinks enabled it to survive for 50 years and continue to stage dramas, musicals, dance and other live performances for the community year in and out.
The “SCP@50” golden anniversary show will feature selected musical numbers from the troupe’s five decades, with introductions and memories delivered by veteran SCP performers. The cast includes Megan Kreuser of Geneva; Sara Green of Ithaca; Marley Mars of Canandaigua; Anna Luisi, Mason Boyd, Avi James and Brad Ellis of Seneca Falls; and Chris Boulter of Waterloo. There will be cameo performances by Doug Avery of Seneca Falls and the cast of “The Addams Family.”
Deb Bly is artistic director and Annie Bachman is musical director.
Deb Bly, who joined SCP in 2014 after moving to Seneca Falls, describes herself as a “newbie.” She has directed four shows and said this one — planning for which started in February — will feature two acts, 19 musical numbers, and narrators introducing each decade.
“I looked at each decade, looked at the shows that SCP put on and chose from that,” she said.
Becky Bly, an SCP board member, said “SCP@50” also will feature a component remembering and honoring some deceased members.
It’s an organization that has enjoyed much participation over the years. Becky Bly said over the course of a season as many as 50 people may be working on one production. With four separate productions of varying sizes in a season, anywhere from 150-200 people help stage the shows annually (with some repeat participants).
A new home
The Lafayette on Main venue where the 50th anniversary event is being held is actually SCP’s new, permanent home.
SCP Board President Eric Jansen of Clifton Springs said the group has agreed to start leasing the space officially in January 2023, and noted the group has been an itinerant company ever since the New York Chiropractic College (whose predecessor was Eisenhower College) could no longer offer its Delavan Theater as SCP’s permanent site.
After years of performing in all sorts of venues — from schools and storefronts to parks and wineries — he admitted it will be nice for the group to have its own space.
“We’re kind of full circle,” Jansen said.
In addition to traditional auditorium seats, the Lafayette on Main space will be arranged for the “SCP@50” show with about 15 bistro tables in front of the stage for audience members. Deb Bly said tickets for those seats have been going fast. The evening will feature appetizers, wine, beer, soft drinks and an opportunity to peruse some of the group’s historical materials.
In an email, Avery noted that SCP’s longevity “ ... says a great deal about both the organization and the community.” Not only have generations of thespians come together to put on quality amateur theater but local community members have filled the seats, he pointed out.
“The community has responded with tremendous support,” Avery wrote. “With its long history of classic and contemporary plays, Gilbert & Sullivan operettas, and big name Broadway musicals, SCP has given so much to the community.”
Among the SCP members who will be on stage Sept. 17 is Kate Hockey of Seneca Falls, who moved here seven years ago and was enlisted by her friend, Seth Kennedy, to become part of the “Merry Christmas George Bailey” production put on annually as part of the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival. She acted in the show for a few years and has been co-directing it with Kennedy for five years.
“I’ve always been a ham since I was small,” said Hockey, who also is mother to two youngsters.
The opportunity to act in SCP’s 2017 production of “The Addams Family” as Morticia was one she said she couldn’t resist — and for which she was extremely grateful.
“When you have kids, for me, I kind of lost myself a little bit,” Hockey said. “(Playing Morticia) was the perfect role to come back to the stage.”