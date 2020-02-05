WATERLOO — Free tickets to the 2020 New York Farm Show at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse are available from Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension.
The tickets, normally $5 for those over 18, are available at the Cooperative Extension office on the third floor of the Main Street Shop Centre on East Main Street in downtown Waterloo from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday while supplies last.
The Farm Show is Feb. 27-29, with more than 400 exhibitors showcasing agricultural equipment, services and products. The show will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. There also will be programs and workshops on the beef industry, forest management and agricultural safety programs.
For more information, call (315) 539-9251 or by email at seneca@cornell.edu.