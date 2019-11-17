WATERLOO — The town’s two at-large county supervisors will be known Monday, as will the winner of the race for Seneca County’s district attorney.
The deciding factor in those elections will be the count of absentee and affidavit ballots by the county Board of Elections. That process is scheduled to begin at about 10 a.m. in the county office building.
Elections Commissioners Carl Same and Tiffany Folk, and their deputies, will count the Waterloo absentees first. As of election night, Democrat Jim Cleere had 737 votes, Republican Michael Enslow 730 and incumbent Republican Bob Shipley 723 in the battle for two at-large positions on the county Board of Supervisors. There are 62 absentee ballots and five affidavit ballots to count in Waterloo. Of that number, 28 were submitted by enrolled Republicans and 22 came from enrolled Democrats. The rest came from unaffiliated voters or voters enrolled in a minor party.
Affidavit ballots are those which are cast election day, but for whom election inspectors cannot find the voter’s name in the poll books. Those ballots are cast, but set aside to be sure the person is eligible to vote in that election district.
In the race for district attorney, current DA Mark Sinkiewicz of Ovid, a Democrat, holds a 91-vote lead over Republican John Nabinger of Romulus, 3,136 to 3,045. There are 311 absentees and 28 affidavit ballots to count in that race.
The absentee and affidavit count in Ontario County is slated for 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. There is a possibility that races for Geneva City Council Wards 5 and 6 could be affected by the absentee and affidavit count.