WATERLOO — Agriculture in Seneca County will be showcased at the Seneca County Fair July 18.
The fair will be at the fairgrounds at Swift St. and North Rd. July 17-20.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County will present the showcase from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Floral Hall on Thursday, July 18.
Area chefs will be pairing with local food producers to make culinary dishes for people to sample. They include Chef John from Knapp’s Winery and Vineyard Restaurant in Romulus, Chef Steve from Woody’s Bar and Grille at the Quality Inn, Chef Michael from Wegman’s and Chef Maureen Tidball from Cooperative Extension.
In addition to the food samples, there will be sample wines, spirits, craft beers, local coffee, cheeses, ice cream and honey from county producers.
Agricultural displays will also be available and Seneca County 4-H members will conduct their annual chicken and pork barbecue fundraiser from 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 18 at Floral Hall. Advance sale tickets are $10 and tickets at the event will be $11. Fireworks will be displayed at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Cooperative Extension at 315-539-9251 or seneca@cornell.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.