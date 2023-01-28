WATERLOO — Because the federal government still owns land in Seneca County, the county is eligible for additional funds under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Facing a Tuesday deadline, the county Board of Supervisors voted Jan. 25 to apply for an additional $50,000 in 2023 and another $50,000 in ’24.
The county already has received $6.6 million in ARPA money, which is aimed at helping municipalities who lost sales tax and other revenue sources during the covid shutdown of 2020 and ’21.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Sept. 29, 2022, that it is releasing the first round of Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency payments of $1.5 billion nationwide under ARPA.
The Cayuga Nation, a federally recognized tribe based in Seneca Falls and Union Springs, also is eligible to apply for the funds.
Also Tuesday:
• HOME RULE — The board voted unanimously to request local elected officials to introduce home-rule legislation in the state Legislature, a move that would waive a requirement that the board clerk reside in Seneca County.
If approved, it would allow the person in that position to reside in any of the five counties contiguous to Seneca — meaning the board could appoint interim clerk Amanda Vavra of Geneva to that post permanently.
• STANDING COMMITTEES — Supervisors will continue discussion of a proposal to reduce the number of standing board committees from 13 to nine through consolidation.
• CORONER — The board learned that Fran Eldredge did not accept the part-time coroner position he was elected to in November because he has moved out of the area. The board will discuss how to fill that vacancy in February.
• APPOINTMENTS — Motions to reappoint Steve Brusso of Waterloo to the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency board and Tracy VanVleck as commissioner of Human Services were introduced.