WATERLOO — Seneca County’s small-business owners are being urged to join Grow Seneca.
Mike Enslow of Waterloo, chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors, is calling on small-business owners to join the recently formed program, saying its mission is to help owners start, grow and survive the ups and downs of establishing themselves.
The county board’s Ways & Means and Economic Development & Tourism committees voted April 25 to allocate up to $500,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funds to support small businesses through grants and related support.
“Grow Seneca will be here to coach small businesses along the way and be a listening ear when needed,” Enslow said. “The vision of Grow Seneca is to be a group of local small-business owners, current and past, that have been through the process and learned the good, the bad and the things not to do, have survived and become successful business owners.
“Small businesses are at the core of the Seneca County economy, and we owe it to them to be as supportive and helpful as we can be. There is so much to be learned from our successful businesses, and I hope that these leaders will come forward and share their expertise with those getting started and our next generation of small business entrepreneurs,’’ Enslow said.
Business leaders who wish to join the Grow Seneca Initiative are encouraged to email avavra@co.seneca.ny.us or call 315-539-1700.