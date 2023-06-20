WATERLOO — Delaying a decision often is referred to as kicking the can down the road.
For a fourth time, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors kicked the can on the issue of sharing county sales tax with towns and villages. The latest delay happened at the June 13 meeting.
When a resolution to share a portion of the county’s $31 million in sales tax revenue with towns and villages came up for a vote, Junius Supervisor Ernie Brownell immediately said it should be sent back to a special committee in light of proposed amendments.
“It’s confusing with the amendments,” Brownell said.
“I say it should not go back but be debated on the floor tonight,” Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart responded.
That indeed sparked a debate.
Seneca Falls Supervisor Mike Ferrara said county services are the top priority for use of sales tax revenue, along with keeping property taxes as low as possible.
“This sharing with towns and villages will grow the economic development in the county while investing in the towns,” Barnhart countered. “The sharing is based on the overage when sales tax increases beyond what is budgeted. It can allow for better roads, more businesses and more people. Towns and villages need help.”
“We need every penny we can get for a water and sewer authority and other projects,” added Paul Kronenwetter of Seneca Falls.
Barnhart said he is poised to offer clarifying amendments to the resolution, but Mike Rhinehart of Seneca Falls said he was concerned about amendments. “If I vote, I want to vote on a clear, concise motion, not keep going back and forth,” he said..
“We’re talking about a lot of money, a lot of needs, and the possibility of amendments,” remarked Varick Supervisor Bob Hayssen.
Barnhart again argued for adoption of the sharing proposal, saying it would be for the good of the county and its economic development.
A motion to send the matter back to the Ways & Mean Committee was defeated by a 395-248 weighted vote.
Barnhart then moved to amend the resolution with an updated plan for sharing the sales tax. That was approved. However, when the amended resolution was presented for a vote, it received 357 weighted votes, just short of the 375 needed to pass.
Romulus Supervisor David Hayes was absent for both votes. Board Chairman Mike Enslow of Waterloo abstained. That was followed by a vote to send the resolution back to the Ways & Means Committee for refinement; it was approved.
The committee will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to consider the proposal.
“This is all part of the process to get the right agreement that not only helps the towns and villages, but looks out for the future of the county,” Barnhart said.