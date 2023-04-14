WATERLOO — A plan to have the towns of Covert and Ulysses and the village of Trumansburg form a local development corporation to operate, maintain and manage Boy Scout Camp Barton in Covert has hit a roadblock.
The Seneca County Board of Supervisors, which met Tuesday, tabled a vote on a request from Covert officials to receive $10,000 from the county’s special tourism promotion fund. The money would support the LDC’s formation and pay for insurance on the property, which the Baden-Powell Council of the Boy Scouts in Binghamton plans to sell to the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Ulysses and Trumansburg, both in Tompkins County, also would contribute $10,000. The state wants to buy the camp, but is asking the three municipalities to operate and manage it as a public recreational facility.
However, a majority of the 14-member Seneca County board has balked at the request, saying they’d like to see the county be the sole operator of the park because it is wholly within Covert. They maintain that Ulysses and Trumansburg can work out agreements for their recreational programs and other uses, such as water withdrawal facilities.
When the motion came up Tuesday, objections were voiced again, led by David Hayes of Romulus and Don Trout of Waterloo. Covert Supervisor Michael Reynolds suggested the process may have “gone too far” to turn back now.
After more debate, Ernie Brownell of Junius made a motion to table, which was seconded by Bob Hayssen of Varick. It was approved 11-2, with only Reynolds and Bob Shipley of Waterloo opposed.
An effort will now be made to arrange a face-to-face meeting with state parks officials and representatives of Seneca County, Ulysses, Covert and Trumansburg to reach agreement on a new way of moving forward.
In other action Tuesday:
• RESIDENCY — Supervisors conducted a public hearing on a proposed local law waiving the requirement that county sheriff’s office deputies reside here. No one spoke at the hearing. The board voted unanimously to adopt the local law, which Sheriff Tim Luce said would assist in recruiting efforts. It allows new hires to reside in Seneca or a county contiguous to it.
• SALES TAX — The board approved a home-rule request asking the state Legislature to approve a three-year extension of the extra 1% county sales tax.
• RECYCLING — Proposals will be solicited for curbside recycling pickup and disposal. The current contract with Cardinal Disposal of Dundee expires Dec. 31.
• OPIOIDS — Supervisors OK’d the county’s participation in the settlement of national prescription opiate litigation involving CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. It is not known how much the county’s share of the settlement would be.
• FORECLOSURES — The board confirmed, ratified and adopted the decision of county Treasurer Leslie Marquart to contract with Auctions International of East Aurora for an online auction and sale of foreclosed properties.