WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors is asking the state Attorney General’s office to appoint a special prosecutor for the Charles Bowman case, a move that the Cayuga Nation claims is disrespectful.
Bowman, of Fayette, faces charges of third-degree assault and criminal trespass, both misdemeanors, in connection with a fight following a Cayuga Nation press conference related to the February 2020 demolition of several buildings on Nation property in Seneca Falls. The case is on the Seneca Falls Town Court calendar for Nov. 17.
Bowman, a former Nation employee, got into an altercation with Nation security forces, was arrested by Seneca Falls police, and was indicted by a Seneca County Grand Jury. The case was presented to the grand jury by District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz.
Bowman went to the Oct. 12 supervisors’ meeting pleading to the board for a special prosecutor. He said he has written to Attorney General Letitia James to ask for a special prosecutor, calling the grand jury indictment “a joke.”
“I was assaulted by criminal security forces of Clint Halftown (the Nation’s federal representative), yet I get indicted,” Bowman said. “I contacted the district attorney and local police, but they ignore the real criminal and go after me. We need a special prosecutor to clean up this mess.”
Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, asked if the board could make such a request. County Attorney David Ettman said it could. Supervisor Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls, said there is an ongoing investigation and questioned whether the board should have a role in the matter. However, Lorenzetti made a motion to request an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office of “the situation and circumstances of Mr. Bowman and the Cayuga Nation Police and other matters pertinent thereto.”
The motion was approved 9-4. The weighted vote was 517-176. Michael Enslow, R-Waterloo, was absent.
The motion states the board “has been petitioned by a county constituent to address apparent questions of conflict of interest involving the Seneca County District Attorney and charges brought against Charles Bowman involving conduct on land controlled by the Cayuga Nation in the community. There is a continuing conflict of opinion as to the legal status of the Cayuga Nation in the community.”
In an email seeking response to the motion, Sinkiewicz said it is an ongoing criminal matter.
Sinkiewicz said the case is pending in Seneca Falls Town Court, “which is the appropriate forum to litigate the matter. Unless we are required by law to do otherwise, we will continue to fully prosecute the case as is our duty and responsibility. We would, of course, welcome any assistance from the Attorney General’s office, especially with regard to matters involving groups claiming sovereignty in Seneca County.”
The Nation issued a strongly worded statement of opposition to the board’s request for state involvement in the case.
“Seneca County, after already wasting thousands of taxpayer dollars on futile litigation in an attempt to undermine the Cayuga Nation’s sovereignty, is now siding with criminal Charles Bowman by requesting independent counsel for him,” the Nation said. “Seneca County’s continued efforts to unnecessarily undermine the Cayuga Nation is alarming for several reasons.”
The Nation said the state AG cannot appoint a special prosecutor in any case unless the accused individual is part of law enforcement or if the DA has a conflict. They said Bowman’s only tie to law enforcement “is his violent assault of an officer after trespassing on private property.”
“Under any scrutiny, we are confident that review of Bowman’s actions by any law enforcement agency will condemn his conduct for what it is, a violent crime, whether on Indian land or otherwise,” the statement read.
The Nation said it is “unconscionable” that the county portrays Bowman as a victim and “unnecessarily involves itself in Indian-related matters,” calling the request for a special prosecutor to investigate the Cayuga Nation Police Department as showing disrespect for the Nation’s right to self-govern and undermining the Nation’s legitimate police force.