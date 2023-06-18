WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors has joined the chorus of opposition to a proposed new gaming compact between the state and the Seneca Nation of western New York.
The proposal is a renewal of an initial 2002 compact that expires in December.
It’s believed the new deal would allow the Seneca Nation, which operates three casinos in the Buffalo area, to build and operate a casino in the Rochester area, which could draw customers away from the privately owned del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre.
At the board’s June 13 meeting, Varick Supervisor Bob Hayssen decried the proposed compact and said the county should do all it can to oppose and stop it from being approved.
“This is highly corrupt,” Hayssen claimed. “When Tom Wilmot put up $40 million to apply for a state license for a casino in this region, it was done with the understanding that there would not be a casino in Rochester. This is a dirty deal. Tom Wilmot played by the rules. There was no talk of the Seneca Nation going anywhere else. ... Having unfair competition from the Seneca Nation has to go away or del Lago will be facing closure.”
“Or, the Indians will buy del Lago,” added Waterloo Supervisor Don Trout.
The Board of Supervisors an the Tyre and Fayette town boards voted this past week to adopt identical resolutions opposing the compact, sending copies to state and federal representatives.
(INSERT EMAILED RESOLUTION HERE).
On Thursday, Hayssen issued a statement on the issue.
“I just can’t understand why Gov. Hochul would jeopardize the union jobs at del Lago as well as the good people of Seneca County who followed the rules of Gov. Cuomo and the state Legislature in supporting a casino in Seneca County,” Hayssen wrote. “It was supposed to be up to four casinos in upstate New York and none in the Seneca Nation exclusivity zone (from Route 14 west). I’m sure Tom Wilmot, a good Democrat, would never have invested almost half a billion dollars in del Lago if he knew a casino was going to be placed in Rochester 44 miles away a few years later.”
Wilmot and his Rochester-based Wilmorite Corp. no longer own del Lago, which opened nearly 6½ years ago. Its partner in the venture, Pacific Peninsula Entertainment, bought out Wilmorite’s share in 2019. Churchill Downs Inc. has since purchased the business.
Hayssen said the proposal “will have a devastating effect on the tax base of Seneca County and the town of Tyre. Most likely del Lago will be forced to close as the lost revenue will be too much to survive as well as the unfair taxation on del Lago as compared to Indian casino taxation.”
Hayssen invited Hochul to come to Seneca County and “tell the good people what they did wrong. Please tell the union people at del Lago what they did wrong. We don’t deserve this treatment. We deserve better.”
Lance Young, del Lago general manager, did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
A bill approving terms of the compact with the Rochester provision, which critics say basically was done in secret with little transparency, has passed the state Senate and is now before the Assembly. However, some senators who voted to approve the compact said they were unaware of the provision allowing the Seneca tribe to open a casino in Rochester, and have asked to change their votes.