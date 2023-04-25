WATERLOO — After years of saying no to the idea of sharing sales-tax revenue with villages and towns, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors appears ready to reconsider.
The board's Ways and Means Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 25 to consider a proposal to share 10% of the revenue the county receives from its 4% sales tax.
The county's municipalities have been seeking a share of the sales tax to help with budgets and ease the burden on property taxes. The committee will discuss a motion to share 10% of the county sales tax with the four villages and 10 towns, based on actual assessed value of property within those municipalities. The estimated amount of money that could be shared in the first year is said to be in excess of $3 million.
The motion directs the county manager and county attorney to develop any and all legally required documents, including but not limited to local laws, home-rule requests, and additional board resolutions to implement the sharing motion. If the committee approves the motion, it will go to the full board for a vote in May.
The 2023 county budget includes a projected county sales tax revenue of $31 million.