WATERLOO — After much debate Tuesday, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors agreed on a compromise for tourism promotion funding in 2022.
A motion to reduce the percentage of revenue from the county’s room occupancy tax that is given to the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce from 90% to 75% was before the board. Several speakers urged the board not to reduce the funding.
The Chamber is the county’s official tourism promotion agency.
Waterloo Supervisor Don Trout and Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart offered a motion to change the percentage from 90 to 85, leaving the board left with 15% to use for tourism or other allowed uses.
County revenue from room occupancy taxes is projected to rise more than $200,000 in 2022, to about $568,000.
Prior to the vote, the board heard pleas from Shannon O’Connor and Phyllis Motill from Friends of the Three Bears, a group dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the historic Three Bears courthouse complex in Ovid. They asked for money from the room tax fund to hire staff to promote Three Bears and southern Seneca County tourism efforts.
Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Shipley, part-time Chamber tourism worker Kathy Peters, Chamber board president Bruce Murray, and August Gillon, one of the original developers of the Quality Inn in Seneca Falls, urged the board to keep the TPA funding at 90%. All said the Chamber’s emphasis on digital marketing of the county as a tourism destination is paying off in growing numbers of visitors.
Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti argued that the Chamber would be getting more money just from the projected increase in room tax money and said the 75% share should remain. She said there are many other uses for the share allotted to the county, such as infrastructure, that also relate to tourism.
Trout said to cut the percentage would “be like penalizing the Chamber for doing a good job” and proposed the 85-15 split as a compromise, with a second from Barnhart. Barnhart said the 15% county share could be used to enforce airbnb compliance, give money to the Friends of the Three Bears, cover the local share of Seneca and Cayuga Lake watershed protections, and allow applications for tourism-related projects.
The vote was 10-1, with Lorenzetti opposed.
In other matters Tuesday:
• GRANGER — Following an executive session, the board voted to named Laura Granger as interim personnel officer. She will succeed Christopher Wagner, who resigned Nov. 5. She will be paid $85,933 and represent the county on the Greater Tompkins County Municipal Health Insurance Consortium Board of Directors.
• SEWER — Supervisors agreed to assume control of a Route 414 sewer line from the county Industrial Development Agency and to spend $48,000 to make needed repairs.
And, as the lead agency in the State Environmental Quality Review process, the board declared there would be no adverse impact on the environment from proposed upgrades to county Sewer District Nos. 1 and 2. Supervisors also OK’d bonding and submitting grant applications for the upgrades that total nearly $20 million. Lorenzetti cast the lone no vote.