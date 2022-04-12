WATERLOO — In 2019, Seneca County was awarded a $600,000 state grant to help Seneca Dairy Systems LLC of Fayette purchase equipment for their new manufacturing facility and galvanizing plant on the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus.
Seneca Dairy Systems owner Earl Martin has completed the project on land he purchased from the county Industrial Development Agency, and the company employs more than 70 full-time workers to manufacture special iron fencing and gates for the dairy industry.
As a condition of the New York State Office of Community Renewal grant, the county must conduct a public hearing prior to the closeout of the grant. The hearing will allow public comment regarding the implementation of the project by Seneca Dairy Systems and the administration of the grant by the county and the Seneca County Economic Development Corporation.
That hearing will be conducted at 6 p.m. today at the start of the regular Board of Supervisors meeting in the county office building.