OVID — Boy Scout Camp Babcock-Hovey on the east shore of Seneca Lake may be sold to the state. If so, Seneca County may end up managing the 284-acre parcel through a local development corporation.
The county Board of Supervisor’s Human Resources and Government Operations Committee voted 5-0 May 23 to support the formation of an LDC to operate and manage the camp, should it be sold to the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. That now goes to the full board for a vote June 13.
The camp is owned by Seneca Waterways Council of the Boy Scouts. The Council is selling the camp to help pay for its share of a court settlement related to a nationwide lawsuit against the Boy Scouts over sexual abuse allegations against Scout leaders. The selling price is $9 million.
The resolution says the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation may have interest in buying the property and entering into an agreement with an LDC for the operation and maintenance of the camp as a public resource.
“The Seneca County Board of Supervisors is interested in supporting this endeavor and protecting this significant property going forward,” the resolution states. “This property has significant existing assets and future development potential.”
Seneca Waterways Council Executive Director Steven Hoitt said the state, along with some private interests, have expressed interest in Babcock-Hovey, but negotiations on a sale are not taking place at this time.
“What the supervisors may be doing is preparatory homework or due diligence to be ready if the state ends up buying the camp,” Hoitt said. “I think many are waiting to see how the Camp Barton sale and local development corporation agreement goes as a template for what happens to Babcock-Hovey. That should be finalized soon.”
Camp Barton is owned by the Baden-Powell Council of Binghamton. It’s on the west shore of Cayuga Lake, in the Seneca County town of Covert. The state has offered to buy the camp, but only if the towns of Covert and Ulysses and the village of Trumansburg form a local development corporation to operate, maintain and manage it as a public recreational facility. That LDC is in the process of being formed.
Babcock-Hovey, which the Rochester-based Seneca Waterways Council closed last October, is on County Road 132 and has 2,692 feet of lakefront, a 300-seat dining hall, a heated conference center, an in-ground swimming pool, cabins, a shower and restroom building, an outdoor amphitheater, open fields, woodlands, walking trails and a stocked fishing pond.