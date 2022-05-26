WATERLOO — Scott Buisch is the executor of his late father Norman’s estate. He wants to sell his father’s property at 1265 Waterloo-Geneva Road, a long-vacant gas station near Gem Creek, just west of the village.
However, the property is subject to a potential environmental liability. As a result, Seneca County has deferred obtaining the property through foreclosure for unpaid back taxes.
To resolve the situation, Buisch is seeking a waiver of accrued interest and penalties amounting to about $65,000 on an unpaid property tax bill of around $135,000.
The county Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to schedule a public hearing on the request for 6 p.m. June 14. The subject of the hearing will be a motion to grant the county treasurer the authority to waive any or all of the accrued interest and penalties on the parcel, as allowed by Section 1182 of the Real Property Tax Law of the state. Under that law, the board can authorize the treasurer to waive interest and penalties “if it is otherwise determined to be in the best interests of the tax districts.”
The motion states the opportunity to allow the estate to sell the property on the open market, close it out, and return the property to active tax-payment status warrants a waiver to be considered, further noting the foreclosure and sale is unlikely to reach the amount of the accrued taxes alone and would further eliminate the deficiency payments to the town and Waterloo school district for unpaid taxes.
County Attorney David Ettman said if the county acquired the property through foreclosure, it could be liable for environmental cleanup costs, which could be “substantial.”
In other action Tuesday:
• MARIJUANA — The public safety committee reviewed a proposed amendment to the county’s social host law that would add cannabis to the list of items that could result in an adult could being penalized for allowing that substance to be used at a party with minors present. The committee further debated how the amendment would comply with the state’s decriminalization of marijuana use.
Karen Burcroff, project manager of the Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition, spoke and urged the board to approve the marijuana amendment, saying the goal of all should be protecting youth from harmful, risky behavior as a result of alcohol or marijuana use. Supervisor Kyle Barnhart of Lodi disagreed with Burcroff’s characterization and said the amendment may give “too much leeway to the law to stop people from doing something legal.”
Ettman said he wants to do more research and consider input from the sheriff, district attorney and Burcroff before coming back with any amendments.
• GRANT MONEY — A public hearing was set for 6 p.m. June 14 on the county’s plan to apply for up to $5 million in Community Development Block Grant funds to support $9.5 million in site improvements and renovations to 46 residential units and the community building at Verona Village Apartments in Ovid. Verona Village is owned by Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services Inc., a non-profit entity. If funds are awarded the county, they could be made available to INHS through a sub-recipient agreement.
• ROOM OCCUPANCY TAX — The board approved the introduction of a local law to renew the countywide room occupancy tax. It generated $643,000 for the county last year, aided by a company that works to identify and notify short-term rental unit owners about the obligation to pay the 3% tax.