WATERLOO — A year ago, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Seneca County Board of Supervisors to impose a hiring freeze, citing a potential budget shortfall.
The freeze has been waived numerous times — not to create new positions, but mainly to fill vacancies.
Now, the board will move to lift the hiring freeze when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The board’s Personnel Committee will consider a motion that notes County Manager Mitch Rowe and Personnel Officer Christopher Wagner saying the initial freeze “yielded favorable results,” or saved the county money. It also notes the county still has protocols in place to ensure the positions that go to the Vacancy Committee are vetted and necessary.
If approved, the motion would go to the full board for a vote.
In other committee action planned for Tuesday:
• The Public Safety Committee and full board will consider adoption of the new Seneca County Public Employer Pandemic Plan, as required by the state. It lays out how county government would operate in the event of a declared public health emergency involving a communicable disease. If adopted, the plan would be an annex to the county’s existing comprehensive emergency management plan, and it would be reviewed annually.
• The Government Operations Committee will vote on the reappointment of Seneca Falls resident Carl Same to a new, four-year term as Democratic elections commissioner, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Same was recommended for reappointment by the county Democratic Party.
• The Environmental Affairs Committee will hear a presentation from Hillary Lambert, executive director of the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network.
• The Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism Committee will consider the appointment of Susan Cirencione of Ovid to fill a vacancy on the county Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors. If approved, she would take the seat vacated when Valerie Bassett of Covert resigned.
The full Board of Supervisors also will meet Tuesday. Their meeting will begin with a public hearing on proposed Local Laws A-2021 and B-2021. Local Law A would adopt revised operating bylaws for the Criminal Justice Advisory Board and repeal Local Law 5-2007. Local Law B would amend the Seneca County Sewer Use Law of 2019 by allowing exceptions to the requirement of hooking into an available public line.
The board could adopt both local laws later in the meeting.