WATERLOO — Saying it needs more information, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors tabled a motion to use $10,000 from a special tourism promotion fund to help advance the sale of Boy Scout Camp Barton in Covert.
The camp, on the west shore of Cayuga Lake, is being sold by the Binghamton-based Baden Powell Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
The state Parks, Recreation and Historic Department has agreed to buy the property, but wants the towns of Covert and Ulysses, and the village of Trumansburg, to operate and maintain the property as a public recreation site. The arrangement calls for the three municipalities to form a limited liability corporation and contribute $10,000 each as seed money to operate and insure the site.
Covert officials have asked Seneca County to cover its $10,000 from the supervisors’ tourism promotion account, which is funded by a share of the 3% county room occupancy tax.
That request came before the board’s Economic Development and Tourism Committee Tuesday.
David Hayes of Romulus opposed the idea of getting involved with a state agency and using county money to benefit the other two municipalities.
Supervisor Michael Reynolds of Covert moved the motion, with a second from Bob Shipley of Waterloo.
“What will the county get out of this?” Junius Supervisor Ernie Brownell asked.
More questions were raised until Brownell made a motion to table until more information could be obtained on the proposal.
Shipley seconded the motion to table. After it was approved, Reynolds was asked to gather more information for the board.
In a related matter, the committee voted to submit a home rule request to local state legislators for a bill allowing the county to increase its room occupancy tax rate from 3% to 5%. The motion will now go to the full board for a final vote March 14.
“We asked for a 1% increase in the room tax in 2016, but the (state) Senate did not consider it. We asked for a 2% increase in 2018, but did not get a vote in the Senate,” Shipley said. “There is a new Senate now, and we want to increase revenue for tourism promotion and to help with projects like the Covert request for Camp Barton.”
Shipley said the Seneca Falls Historical Society also has submitted a request for funds, and he predicted there would be more such requests.
Shipley added that if Seneca County’s increase is allowed, it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.
“This fund will likely grow as short-term rentals increase, which they are,” said Don Trout of Waterloo. “It’s a tax paid by visitors, not local people.”
Brownell said if the tax rate is lower than surrounding counties, it could be an incentive to rent in Seneca County. He voted against the motion to ask for 5%.
In other action Tuesday:
• RESIDENCY — The board introduced a local law that would waive the requirement stipulating that sheriff’s office deputies reside in Seneca County. The measure would allow residency in adjoining counties. If residing outside the county, officers would not be allowed to take a patrol vehicle home. Sheriff Tim Luce said this would enhance the department’s ability to recruit and hire candidates. A public hearing on the local law will be conducted at 6 p.m. April 11.
• WATER METERS — Supervisors authorized the time-sensitive installation of water meters outside the fence at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus, noting a 37-million-gallon water leak from county Water District No. 1. The meter is now inside the prison fence and inaccessible to county officials.
• PROCLAMATION — The board will issue a proclamation congratulating and recognizing neighboring Wayne County on its 200th anniversary. County Historian Walt Gable noted the towns of Galen and Wolcott originally were part of Seneca County before being shifted to help form Wayne County in 1823.