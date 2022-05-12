WATERLOO — Cayuga Nation spokeswoman Maria Stagliano told the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that Clint Halftown and the Cayuga Nation Council are the legitimate governing body of the Seneca Falls-based tribe.
While urging county officials to establish a relationship with Halftown, Stagliano said the “self-declared traditionalists” in the anti-Halftown faction should be rejected as tribal leaders.
Stagliano said she asked to speak for two reasons: to correct the “misinformation” shared by the self-described traditionalist group, and to find out if the Cayuga Nation Council can “work with the county to build a positive and productive relationship moving forward.”
“First of all, I’d like to be very clear. There is no leadership dispute. Cayuga citizens have expressed their overwhelming support for the Cayuga Nation Council,” said Stagliano, who was accompanied by colleague Andrew Ricci. “As you know and was noted during the last meeting, Nations interact with federal, state and local governments on a government-to-government basis. Interestingly, this disgruntled minority faction is simultaneously telling you that you have no right to interfere with their governance while demanding that you do just that. While they have a right to speak here as private citizens who reside within the county, they do not speak for the Cayuga Nation, only themselves.
“It is one thing to allow this group to speak at these meetings. It is another to say they represent the Cayuga Nation, its interests or its government.”
She listed several initiatives of the Halftown-led Cayuga Nation Council that benefit the Nation, including the operation of a variety of businesses that provide jobs for Nation members and non-tribal members, along with a fully functional and operating tribal court and police force.
While acknowledging the Nation, including Halftown, has not attended past meetings, Stagliano said they are under no obligation to do so as a co-equal sovereign government.
“The minority faction appearance and recognition before this board gives the false impression that these self-declared traditionalists are recognized as legitimate leaders of the Cayuga Nation,” she said. “As was mentioned at the last meeting, Seneca County plays no role in determining the Cayuga Nation’s government and therefore should not continue to bolster this faction with the same legitimacy as the Cayuga Nation Council. These individuals are simply private citizens, not Nation representatives.
“That being said, the Nation would like to begin sending representatives to these meetings more regularly to provide a voice on behalf of the Cayuga Nation’s legitimate government, particularly in light of the illegitimate non-governmental Cayuga members who have been attending regularly and, frankly, are just here to spread lies.”
Stagliano’s remarks followed am April 26 presentation to the board given by Chief Samuel George and Cayuga member Dylan Seneca. Both said the Halftown faction was not chosen by Cayuga law, should be rejected, and the board should form a relationship with them instead.
Bob Shipley, R-Waterloo, who chairs the board’s Indian affairs committee, said if Halftown wants improved relations, the Nation should pay $7.5 million in property taxes owed on 72 properties it has purchased, noting that the county is required to “make good” on unpaid county, town and school taxes.
“If Clint wants better relations, pay the back-taxes debt,” Shipley said.
Stagliano, a senior account executive with LEVICK — a Washington, D.C., public-relations firm that has represented the Nation for a year — said as a sovereign reservation, the Nation is not required to pay property taxes, but she said she would look into it and get back to the board.
Supervisor Kyle Barnhart, D-Lodi, asked what the “end game” was in wanting a relationship with the board.
“We have invited Clint Halftown to meet with us, but he has not come,” Barnhart said. “We could negotiate something on taxes. I feel he should give us more information to get things settled.”
Supervisor Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls, said the two parties “need to co-exist so we’ll all be better off.” He said he’s worried the tribe bought a large tract of land in Seneca Falls recently that is rumored to be the future site of a Class II casino.
Supervisor Jeff Trout, R-Fayette, said the Nation and county should try to find common interests by working together.
“I’d like to see us start and open, honest conversation, even if it is private,” Trout said. “We can’t go on like this.”