WATERLOO — Nine years ago, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors approved a social host law aimed at penalizing adults who allowed underage children to consume alcohol at parties on their property.
Now, the board is proposing to replace that with new legislation that would add marijuana and some illegal drugs to alcohol as also being prohibited.
The new local law will be introduced at the board’s Public Safety committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. today (Oct. 25) in the County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive. If approved, the local law would be subject to a public hearing and go before the full board for approval in November.
The resolution states the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry has reported that teenage marijuana use is at its highest level in 30 years. It notes that today’s teens are more likely to use marijuana than tobacco, and that recreational marijuana use by children and teenagers is not legal anywhere in the United States. It also states that today’s marijuana plants are grown differently than in the past and can contain 2-3 times more THC, the ingredient that gets people high, while the ingredient of the marijuana plant thought to have the most medical benefits, cannabidiol, has not increased and remains at about 1%.
“Underage consumption of alcohol, marijuana and or illegal drugs, whether at a large party or small gathering, poses a risk to the residents of Seneca County, as minors who consume alcohol, marijuana or illegal drugs are more likely to engage in impaired, irresponsible, disruptive, loud or even dangerous behavior,” the resolution states.
The measure also notes the decriminalization of cannabis in New York state makes it and its related products more accessible to the community in general, and to youth in particular.
The addition of marijuana and illegal drugs to the local law is supported by the district attorney, sheriff, undersheriff, county attorney, probation director, and project director of the county Substance Abuse Coalition. They said it holds those over the age of 18 responsible when they permit the consumption of alcohol, marijuana and illegal drugs by minors at their residences.
Penalties range from $250 for the first offense and completion of a court-approved alcohol and drug awareness program — a first offense would be considered a violation under law — to a $500 fine for a second offense, along with completing the awareness program. A second offense would be an unclassified misdemeanor.
Third and subsequent offenses will be subject to a $1,000 fine, completion of a drug and alcohol awareness program, and be an unclassified misdemeanor.
In other action scheduled for today:
• The Environmental Affairs committee will consider a motion to commit the county to a 2023 Cayuga Lake weed-harvesting strategy and plan that would be put in place no later than May 1, 2023. Weed harvesting was not undertaken in the north end of Cayuga Lake in 2022, due mainly to equipment breakdowns on harvesters owned by Seneca and Cayuga counties. Citing the importance of weed control to residents and visitors, the motion states “it is imperative that a strategy and plan be developed and implemented for appropriate and successful weed harvesting and this plan needs to be in place no later than Nov. 30 of this year.”
If approved, the motion would go before the full board in November.