WATERLOO — Claiming it is no longer necessary, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors will vote tonight on lifting a temporary hiring freeze imposed in March 2020.
The freeze was put in place as the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were beginning to be implemented. It saved the county about $200,000, and necessary positions were filled though the board’s vacancy committee.
County Manager Mitch Rowe and Personnel Officer Christopher Wagner suggested the hiring freeze be lifted because “the original implementation yielded favorable results” and the county still has specific protocols in place to ensure that vacant positions are vetted and necessary before being filled.
The board’s Personnel Committee recommended the freeze be lifted at its March 23 meeting.
Before tonight’s regular meeting of the full board, the Water and Sewer Treatment, Management and Operations Committee will meet for a planned executive session.
Also tonight:
• The board will join Sheriff Tim Luce and Mental Health Director Margaret Morse in presenting a certificate of appreciation to Deputy Daniel Jacobsen for his dedicated service as a member of the Crisis Intervention Team. Jacobsen, a seven-year member of the Seneca County sheriff’s office, is a Marine Corps veteran. He is being cited for playing “an instrumental role in saving the lives of multiple persons in crisis and for connecting persons with critical mental health services.”
• There will be a motion to introduce a new local law to grant updated operations and authority to the county Code Enforcement Department. The department would be authorized to enforce the new state Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code and the state Energy Conservation Construction Code to reflect recent changes in state laws. If approved, a public hearing will be set for 6 p.m. May 11.
• The board will consider an agreement with the Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency for the use of $145,491 allocated to the county under the federal Cares Act for services to at-risk persons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those services would include cell phones, cleaning supplies, rent assistance, and transportation services.
• Romulus resident Casey McDonald, a local landlord, will urge the board to support an extension of the tax foreclosure moratorium.