WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors is expected to debate a possible 2% increase in its room occupancy tax during today’s committee meetings.
The board’s Economic Development & Tourism Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. in the county Office Building.
Committee members will discuss a motion asking local state lawmakers to introduce home rule bills in the Senate and Assembly to amend the room occupancy tax, allowing for a rise to 5%.
A 3% room occupancy tax was introduced by the board in 1982. It was hiked to 4% in 2002, and the county has asked the state every five years since then to keep it at 4%. The state has agreed.
“The amended percentage will further strengthen the ability of Seneca County to promote tourism and invest in tourism-related infrastructure,” the motion states.
All proceeds from the tax is earmarked for tourism promotion. The bulk of that revenue goes to the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, which is the county’s designated tourism promotion agency. The board also holds some to spend as grants for specific tourism-related projects that come before it.
The committee also will be asked to approve taking $10,000 from the board’s discretionary tourism promotion and development account, which is funded by the room tax, and give it to the town of Covert. That town in the southern end of the county has applied for the funds to cover its share of seed money to kick-start a local/state partnership to acquire Boy Scout Camp Barton on the west shore of Cayuga Lake. Joining Covert in the partnership is the town of Ulysses and the village of Trumansburg, along with the New York State Parks Commission and the Baden Powell Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Binghamton; the latter owns Camp Barton.
The state would buy the property from the Boy Scouts and turn it over to the two towns and village for help in the transformation of the camp into a public park maintained by the three municipalities.
Also today:
• The Public Safety Committee will consider a resolution introducing a new local law to waive the current residency requirement for deputy sheriffs. Currently, deputies are required to reside in the county. A waiver would allow a deputy to live in the neighboring counties of Tompkins, Schuyler, Cayuga, Wayne and Ontario.
“Finding competent and qualified persons to fill positions as deputies has become a serious concern to providing for safety and protection to the community, and a waiver substantially increases recruitment opportunities to provide viable candidates for these positions,” the motion states.
A deputy residing outside of Seneca County would not be eligible to take a patrol vehicle home with them.
A public hearing on the proposed local law would be conducted at 6 p.m. April 11 if the motion is passed by the committee and the full board.