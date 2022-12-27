WATERLOO — Seneca County wants to recruit sheriff’s deputies from outside the county. And, the Board of Supervisors wants to hire a new clerk who lives in Geneva.
Both moves would require legislation to waive laws requiring deputies and the board clerk to live in the county.
That process begins today. (Dec. 27)
The board’s Personnel committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the county office building to consider the introduction of a local law to waive residency for sheriff’s office deputies. Part of the resolution would schedule a public hearing for Jan. 10.
“Finding competent and qualified persons to fill positions as deputies for the Sheriff’s Department has become a serious concern to provide for the safety and protection of the Seneca County community,” the resolution stated. “A waiver of the county residency requirement for the Sheriff’s Department deputies would substantially increase the recruitment opportunities to provide viable candidates for these positions within the Sheriff’s Department which are otherwise restricted to residents of Seneca County.”
The local law would allow applicants to reside in counties contiguous to Seneca, an area that includes Wayne, Yates, Cayuga, Ontario, Schuyler and Tompkins counties.
The Dec. 31 retirement of clerk to the Board of Supervisors Margaret Li has resulted in the naming of deputy board clerk Amanda Vavra in an interim role. Vavra resides in Geneva; the county currently requires the board clerk to reside in Seneca County.
The board plans to appoint Vavra as clerk in January, but needs to waive the residency requirement first.
The Government Operations committee will consider a resolution to waive the requirement, allowing the clerk to reside in a neighboring county, such as Ontario. A public hearing would be conducted Jan. 10.
Also today, the Personnel committee will consider a motion to reappoint Melissa Taylor to a new, four-year term as emergency management director, effective Jan. 1. The full board will meet in special session after the committee meetings to consider Taylor’s reappointment and other motions passed by committees.
Also on today’s agenda:
• The Public Works committee will consider supporting an agreement with the state for the operation and maintenance of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus for up to five years. That would happen after New York formally designates it as the first state-run veterans cemetery.
The committee also will vote on a motion to award a contract for construction of Phase IV renovations to the Department of Human Services offices to Massa Construction of Geneva for $671,000. As part of the project, the county will re-advertise for bids related to the electrical, sprinkler and mechanical work.
• The full board could consider a proposal tabled in September that would provide a $500 bonus to part-time employees and a $1,000 bonus for full-time employees who were not entitled to raises provided by the state to workers related to the Covid-19 response. The proposal, made by board member Mike Enslow of Waterloo, would authorize a Memorandum of Understanding with the county’s three bargaining units to allow the stipend for those on the payroll as of April 15, 2020.