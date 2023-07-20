WATERLOO — Construction of a new hangar at Finger Lakes Regional Airport, in the works since 2015, appears to be moving ahead.
The Seneca County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to move the project closer to reality. The county owns the airport on Martin Road in Seneca Falls.
At its July 11 meeting, the board approved a resolution authorizing the use of $192,328.92 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward construction of a 6,000-square-foot conventional hangar at the airport. The resolution also awarded three construction contracts for the project.
The general construction contract was awarded to Chrisanntha Construction Corp. of Gorham for $847,642; the electrical contract went to Upstate Companies LLC of Mount Upton for $168,000; and the mechanical contract was given to EMCOR Services of Norwalk, Conn., for $179,000.
In 2015, the county applied for and was awarded a $720,000 state Department of Transportation grant for design and construction of conventional hangar space at the airport. They also allocated $80,000 in local funds to the airport capital fund for the project.
In 2018, the board added $135,000 to meet a projected budget shortfall for the project. It was never undertaken due to delays and complications associated with DOT reviews and withdrawal of the general contractor’s bid, forcing the county to re-bid the project. New bids were opened in March, and the low bids totaled $1.35 million, which includes $158,950 for engineering services, design and bidding and construction management.
The hangar account has a balance of $241,263.08, and $200,000 is available from the airport operating fund balance, leaving the shortfall of $192,328.92, prompting the board’s ARPA committee to approved the allocation.