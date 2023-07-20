Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 528 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW YORK CAYUGA JEFFERSON LEWIS OSWEGO IN WESTERN NEW YORK LIVINGSTON MONROE ONTARIO WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUBURN, CANANDAIGUA, FAIR HAVEN, GENESEO, LOWVILLE, NEWARK, OSWEGO, ROCHESTER, AND WATERTOWN.