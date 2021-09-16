WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors has approved two measures that generated plenty of debate.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the full board, it was mandated that employees and visitors to all county facilities wear face coverings. In addition, supervisors took the first step toward instituting regular inspections of private septic systems.
Mask mandate
An effort to impose a mask requirement was made at the board’s Aug. 24 meeting but did not gain enough support to get to a vote. Undaunted, Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette and chair of the Government Operations Committee, called a special committee meeting prior to Tuesday’s regular board gathering to reconsider the issue.
The committee voted 4-1 to support a motion requiring masking, sending it to the full board. While the motion to reintroduce a universal mask policy for all county buildings resulted in a 7-7 tie, the weighted vote of 419-331 meant it was adopted, effective immediately.
Lorenzetti, Kyle Barnhart of Lodi, Michael Reynolds of Covert, the Seneca Falls trio of Mike Ferrara, Paul Kronenwetter and Ralph Lott, and board Chairman Bob Hayssen of Varick voted in favor. The Waterloo trio of Don Trout, James Cleere and Michael Enslow, Ernie Brownell of Junius, Joseph Borst of Ovid, David Hayes of Romulus, and Ron McGreevy of Tyre were opposed.
“The state and federal governments says mask mandates are not necessary,” Hayes said. “Do we know more? Workers tell me having to wear masks at work is too much.”
“Many county employees have and do mask, and our personnel director says masks are not an issue,” Barnhart replied. “This will help protect the health of our staff and the public. We’ve been told that one in 13 county residents has gotten COVID.”
“Just look at the numbers. They are going up again,” Lorenzetti added.
Prior to the motion and debate, county Public Health Director Vicki Swinehart gave the board the latest statistics on COVID-19.
“We had 19 new cases today. Two of them were fully vaccinated, but the majority were not,” she reported. “We have 300 people in quarantine, five hospitalized and one death.”
She said the health department is increasing COVID testing and vaccination clinics. After meeting with local school officials, she added that the county is increasing vaccination clinics for those aged 12-18 and healthcare workers; the state is mandating the latter group get vaccinated, although a Utica judge’s ruling on Tuesday could affect when that happens.
Septic inspections
The board also was split on proposed legislation requiring regular inspections of private septic systems.
A motion to introduce a local law requiring all septic systems to be inspected at the time of sale and every five years otherwise, with two towns being inspected each year, drew pushback. Some wanted to limit the inspections to properties with lake frontage or systems within 250 feet of a lakeshore rather than implementing a countywide mandate.
It was noted that there is a state grant program to help lakefront property owners whose septic systems need replacing or repair, but only for those living along Cayuga Lake.
Cleere made a motion to amend the local law to limit inspections to lakefronts or 250 feet from a lakefront properties.
“All of the county is in one of the two watersheds,” Ferrara argued.
“I fear this will overwhelm the health department to require all of the county’s septic systems to be inspected,” Cleere replied. “I say stay with the lakefront areas and then add more later.”
After more debate, Cleere’s amendments were approved by a 10-4 vote. The weighted vote was 569-181. Brownell, Ferrara, McGreevy and Enslow were opposed.
The main motion, as amended, then passed by the same vote, setting the stage for an Oct. 12 public hearing prior to the supervisors meeting in Ovid.