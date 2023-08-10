WATERLOO — Citing safety concerns, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for upgrades to three county buildings.
The motion to use up to $250,000 in ARPA money was not on the board’s advance agenda. It came up under a rules provision allowing a motion to come to a vote before being approved by the appropriate committee.
County Director of Facilities Bob Stuck and the board’s ad hoc ARPA committee sought the full board’s approval to prepare specifications and seek bids for security upgrades at the county office building on DiPronio Drive, the Health and Aging Services building on BonaDent Drive, and the county courthouse on West William Street.
“We’re talking about cameras, locking doors, barriers, lockdown buttons, secure windows and more,” Stuck said. “We had a walk-through of the buildings with our insurance company, and they agreed with the recommendations of department heads that these things need to be done.”
“We’ve got career employees fearing for their lives for possible threats, including an active shooter,” added Supervisor Paul Kronenwetter, R-Seneca Falls.
The board also voted to allocate $35,000 in ARPA funds to Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Companies to install new fiber-optic lines and infrastructure at the county Law Enforcement Center in Romulus.
Both measures were approved 13-0. Supervisor Mike Reynolds of Covert was absent.
In other matters from Tuesday’s meeting:
• EXTENSION — Supervisors extended the additional 1% sales tax on goods and services for several more years.
The original sales tax, imposed in 1982, was 3%. Another 1% was added in 2002, but requires periodic home-rule approval to continue.
• RECYCLING — The board approved a three-year, $1,79 million contract with Cardinal Disposal of Dundee for county-wide curbside pickup of recyclable materials.
• COMPLAINT — Junius resident Dutton Andrews once again broached a lack of cooperation from county law enforcement officials about his complaints related to alleged unsafe farming practices and ammonia use near his home.
He said the state Department of Environmental Conservation cannot investigate unless it receives a complaint from the county sheriff’s office. Andrews said the agency has refused to file such a report or investigate his concerns.
“It’s an obstruction of justice, and it appears personal against me,” Andrews claimed.
No one responded to his complaint.