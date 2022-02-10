WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors are opposing a proposed state Senate bill that would change the membership of the Western Region Off-Track Betting Corp.’s board of directors.
The vote, which was unanimous, followed a plea from Rich Ricci, the county representative to the 17-member OTB board, to oppose the bill sponsored by state Sen. Timothy Kennedy, D-63 of Buffalo.
“This bill would hurt us badly and is politically oriented,” Ricci said, noting the county has benefited to the tune of about $75,000 annually in shared revenue from OTB activities.
Seneca County voted to join the Western Region OTB in 1973. Its board has 17 members, one from each of 15 member counties and one each from the cities of Rochester and Buffalo.
The Kennedy bill would change the board makeup to have three members selected to represent the counties of Monroe, Wyoming and Orleans; a single member to represent the counties of Chautauqua, Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, Schuyler and Seneca; four members to represent Erie County; one member to represent Niagara County, one member to represent Oswego, Cattaraugus and Wayne counties; one each to represent the cities of Rochester and Buffalo; one member appointed by the governor; one appointed by the State Senate President and one appointed by the State Assembly Speaker.
“All counties should be equally represented,” Ricci said. “This change would allow this new group to do as it pleases, (to) sell facilities and assets. They would be in complete control.”
In other action Tuesday:
• COMMITTEES — Board chairman Bob Hayssen appointed himself and supervisors Kyle Barnhart of Lodi and Beth Partee of Tyre to a committee that will work on improving and expanding broadband service to the county. Hayssen also picked himself, Barnhart, Partee and County Manager Mitch Rowe to interview applicants for two vacancies on the county Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors.
• APPOINTMENTS — Scott King was appointed as the county public health director and Laura Granger was selected as the personnel officer.
• ADOPTION — The county’s new agricultural enhancement and protection plan was adopted.