WATERLOO — Seneca County property owners will see a slight decrease, or no increase, in their county tax bill in 2022 thanks to projected increases in sales tax and gaming revenue.
The county Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. today on the proposed 2022 county budget. Later in the meeting, the board will vote to adopt the spending plan.
The motion to adopt contains five amendments. One would take $52,504.74 from the tourism promotion contract with the Chamber of Commerce and transfer it to the budget for tourism-related projects controlled by the Board of Supervisors. The Chamber will receive 85% of all revenue from the county’s room occupancy tax as the official tourism promotion agency.
The budget shows an increase in appropriations from $66.6 to $69.5 million, but the tax levy is projected to remain at $10.1 million, the same as in 2021. That is due to anticipated increases in sales tax revenue from $25.4 to $27.1 million and a hike in gaming revenue from del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre, from $1.5 to $2.2 million.
The tax rate for properties assessed at 100% of full market value is projected to drop from $4.18 per $1,000 of assessed value to $4.07.
The budget calls for the chairman of the board to receive a salary of $18,032 and the other 13 board members to be paid $14,211 apiece.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The sale of 1.79 acres of vacant land the county owns on Thurber Drive in Waterloo to the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority. The authority plans to build a bus garage and administrative offices on the site. The sale price would be $110,000, the appraised value.
• An engineering and economic analysis on a suggested alternative for treated discharge from the Five Points wastewater treatment plant in county Sewer District No. 2. The discharge would be changed from Reeder Creek to Kendig Creek. The change was suggested by the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association as an alternative to continued discharge into an already environmentally challenged Reeder Creek, which flows into Seneca Lake.
In a related matter, the planned upgrade to the plants and other aspects of Sewer Districts Nos. 1 and 2 are supported by the state Department of Correctional Services and Community Supervision, which will agree to pay its allocated share of the costs. The treatment plant serves the Five Points State Correctional Facility in Romulus.
• A local law that would waive the requirement that the director of public health and personnel officer positions be county residents. The county wants to hire Wayne County resident Scott King as public health director and Cayuga County resident Laura Granger as personnel officer. If approved, the local law would be subjected to a public hearing Jan. 11.
• A contract with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County to administer the Creating Healthy Schools and Communities grant. The county has been awarded $1.42 million for five years to operate the program designed to improve nutrition and food service in schools and community food programs. The first year will be for $34,750 and cover the period of June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022.
• The board will consider contributing $5,000 from the tourism promotion and development grant program to the It’s a Wonderful Life Museum in Seneca Falls to support its activities during the recent festival that honored the 75th anniversary of the release of the classic movie.
• Several properties the county has acquired through foreclosure proceedings for unpaid property taxes would be transferred to the Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank for rehabilitation or demolition and resale.