WATERLOO — Since 2018, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors has budgeted 90% of the revenue it receives from its room occupancy tax for the Chamber of Commerce, the county’s official tourism promotion agency.
That may change.
At tonight’s meeting, the board will consider a motion to reduce the percentage of revenue from the room occupancy tax to 75%. The tax is projected to generate $567,619 in 2022, more than $200,000 ahead of 2021.
“The Board of Supervisors recognizes that there are other priorities that the hotel motel tax revenue can support beyond funding TPA activities,” the motion said.
In recent years, the board has considered using its 10% share of the room tax to fund other activities that have a tourism connection. Indications are they want to consider more of those requests.
Today’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the County Office Building. Also on the agenda:
• LOAN — Supervisors are expected to approve a state Growing the Agriculture Industry Now loan to Muranda Cheese Co. in Fayette. Business co-owner Tom Murray applied for the grant to help him purchase equipment that will allow the company to establish a cheese-producing facility in the county. The loan would be for no more than $200,000, less any balance on a current GAIN loan for Muranda, to be paid back at 1% interest for seven years. Murray established the business on the family’s dairy farm in 2007.
• SEWER — The board will agree to apply for grant funding from the state Environmental Facilities Corp. Water Infrastructure Improvement Act for upgrades to two sewer districts. The Sewer District No. 1 project has a price tag of $8.7 million, while the Sewer District No. 2 cost is estimated at $11.9 million.
In a separate motion, supervisors are expected to assume ownership of the a Route 414 line from Tyre to Seneca Falls from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency. The line is crucial to economic development now underway in the area of Route 414 and Route 318.
And, the board will vote to seek no more than $48,000 for Phase 1 repairs to the Route 414 sewer line, as recommended by Horseheads-based Hunt Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors & Landscape Architect DPC. A second phase of repairs will be considered in the future.