WATERLOO — After being elected chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors a year ago, Bob Hayssen said he only wanted to serve in that post for 2021.
To the surprise of many, the Varick Republican apparently changed his mind.
At the board’s organizational meeting Monday, Hayssen was elected to wield the gavel again in 2022.
Consensus was that Waterloo Supervisor Don Trout, Republican majority leader in 2021, would step up and be chairman for 2022. And, last week, Hayssen reiterated he did not want to be the chair in ’22.
However, Hayssen was nominated by Mike Ferrara of Seneca Falls, with a second from Jeff Trout of Fayette. Ernest Brownell of Junius nominated Don Trout, with a second from Bob Shipley of Waterloo.
The board first voted on Trout’s nomination. He also received support from Mike Reynolds of Covert, Joe Borst of Ovid, David Hayes of Romulus and Mike Enslow of Waterloo. Paul Kronenwetter and Mike Rhinehart of Seneca Falls, Kyle Barnhart of Lodi, and Beth Partee of Tyre joined Ferrara and Jeff Trout in casting no votes, resulting in a 7-7 tie. However, Trout’s nomination failed due to a 393-357 weighted vote.
The board then voted on Hayssen’s nomination. The ballots and the weighted vote totals were the same; however, whereas the weighted votes worked against Don Trout, they ended up swinging the outcome in Hayssen’s favor.
Hayssen was administered the oath of office by County Clerk Christina Lotz. He did not make a statement at the time.
On Tuesday, he told the Times he did not seek the chairmanship; rather, he said others asked him to run. Once he was convinced he had the weighted votes to be elected, he agreed to be nominated.
Don Trout said Tuesday he must have angered someone.
“Oh well, such is life,” Trout said. “Clearly, the point must be an attempt to embarrass me somehow, and that part is petty and laughable. It would take a lot more than that from this group to achieve that goal.
“Everyone knows politicians are a bunch of liars, so I’m not surprised at the outcome, and I’m sure nobody else will be, either. I would say, ‘You get what you get, and don’t throw a fit.’ I am never surprised at the outcome of a board vote.”
Hayssen said Tuesday it’s important the board support the county Health Department in its efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19.
“We need to keep trying to get more shots in the arms of the unvaccinated,” Hayssen said. “I’ve asked Supervisor Joe Borst to set up a meeting with the Covid task force ASAP so we as a board can stay on top of the Omicron variant.”
He added that the federal infrastructure money the county is receiving should be used to install more sewer lines along Cayuga and Seneca lakes and other areas of the county that need water lines.
“We owe it to our people to at least try to make these projects affordable,” Hayssen said. “There are bridges that need repair and now is the time to assist the towns in fixing those bridges.”
Hayssen said the county has done a great job keeping the property tax rate flat for the past 10 years, which he attributed to increasing sales tax revenue from the Chamber of Commerce, Industrial Development Agency, the board, and local businesses working together.
“I am proud of the Board of Supervisors, our management team and our employees, as I believe we all do a great job in our service to the people of Seneca County,” he concluded.
After the vote for chair, the meeting went according to a preplanned script. The following people were reappointed to their posts unanimously: Margaret Li as board clerk; Reynolds as finance director and jury board member; David Ettman as county attorney; Michael Mirras as public defender; Walt Gable as county historian; and Rich Ricci as Off-Track Betting director.
When it came time for the board’s 13 Republicans to designate a majority leader, something usually settled at a caucus held before the organizational meeting, a snafu developed. Ferrara nominated Don Trout, while Don Trout nominated Enslow. The GOP members then met in a closed-door caucus and emerged to announce that Enslow was their choice for majority leader.
The minority leader selection was less dramatic. Barnhart, the board’s lone Democrat, will serve in that position.
The meeting began on a light note. Barnhart was named chairman pro tem (for the time being) until a permanent chair was chosen. He joked that he “would like to call for a 300-day recess.”