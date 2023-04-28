WATERLOO — Seneca County first imposed a county sales tax in 1982. It has kept all of that revenue since then, resisting pleas to share it with towns, villages and school districts.
That may change.
The Board of Supervisors’ Ways & Means Committee voted 3-2 Tuesday to share 10% of the county’s sales tax revenue — estimated at $31 million in the current county budget — with the county’s 10 towns and four villages. The formula for sharing would be based on the equalized assessed value of each municipality.
Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart, the board’s lone Democrat, sponsored the measure that will go to the full, 14-member board for a vote May 9. Fellow committee members Joe Borst of Ovid and Beth Partee of Tyre also voted in favor, while Mike Reynolds of Covert and Bob Shipley of Waterloo were opposed.
The close vote followed a lengthy debate, a scenario that may be repeated at the full board meeting.
“Much of this revenue goes to the tax-reduction reserve, a fund that is already very healthy. I think sharing this with the towns and villages is a good idea,” Barnhart said, noting sales tax revenues for 2023 already are about $1 million ahead of projections and may be $4 to $5 million above the estimated $31 million by year’s end.
Junius Supervisor Ernie Brownell asked if sharing the revenue would increase county taxes. Barnhart said it might, but not by much, pointing to the hefty balance in the tax reserve fund.
Mike Ferrara of Seneca Falls suggested that rather than share the sales tax on a formula, the county could cover ambulance costs for the north and south ends of the county.
Shipley offered the most vocal opposition to sharing. He explained that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan for the state to keep federal aid earmarked to help cover Medicaid costs related to the pandemic, rather than return it to the counties, “argues against sharing the sales tax.” Shipley claimed the state’s decision to keep the Medicaid reimbursement could cost the county as much as $800,000 this year, which he called “devastating.”
“You’ll get blamed for county taxes going up if you pass this,” he predicted. “We face increases in code enforcement and emergency medical services costs that need county funding.
“This is poor timing. We guarantee town, village and school district tax levies as part of our budget, and the Cayuga Nation still owes more than $8 million in unpaid property taxes since the state has refused to continue covering that lost tax revenue since 2018.”
Shipley said the data presented in support of the sales tax-sharing contains “too much arbitrary assumptions and no fact-checked data.” He suggested the matter be referred to a special committee that should be formed before the proposal is considered.
Barnhart defended the data, saying there are “more than enough reserves available to towns for emergency services” and using a distribution formula based on equalized assessments seems to be the fairest way to allocate the sales tax shares. Barnhart also disputed the hit the county faces by the state Medicaid retention.
Borst and David Hayes of Romulus also voiced support, with both noting that large parts of the towns they represent are tax-exempt, making it hard to raise property tax revenue to meet rising costs.
“We could use that help, but it seems the north end wants to keep it all while the south end gets nothing,” Hayes said. “We are part of this county and pay county taxes. Why save extra sales tax and hoard it. Share it. We need help.”
Jeff Trout of Fayette pointed out the county tax rate has gone from $6.21 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2011 to $3.79 this year, thanks to use of reserves.
“That is incredibly low,’’ he said, saying that he supports a sales tax sharing with towns and villages.
“The worst case is that no one’s tax bill changes and we can offer additional services,’’ Barnhart added.