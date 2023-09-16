WATERLOO — The shortage of housing options for low-, medium- and high-income people in Seneca County will be addressed by the Seneca County Board of Supervisors.
Meeting Tuesday, supervisors voted 12-0 to accept the findings of a study assessing the county’s housing needs conducted by High Road Community Planning & Analytics of Tonawanda. It was completed in July and paid for through a Community Development Block Grant from the state.
The consultants researched and analyzed market conditions throughout the county, incorporating demographic, economic, household, and workforce data that resulted in a series of findings and projections. The report concludes that the county should prioritize housing development at the same level as economic development, saying they are dependent on each other.
The High Road study suggested the board form a standing committee on housing, which would then form a housing task force to develop a comprehensive strategy and plan, with funding to be included in the 2024 Planning and Community Development Department budget.
“I will soon be announcing a new standing committee on housing,” board Chair Mike Enslow, R-Waterloo, said prior to the vote.
Board members Don Trout of Waterloo and David Hayes of Romulus were absent.
In other action Tuesday:
• GROW SENECA — The board voted to adopt Grow Seneca grant program guidelines and a grant application form and process (see related story on this page).
The board voted May 9 to allocate $500,000 of the county’s $1.6 million American Rescue Plan Act funds to establish a small business grant program called Grow Seneca to financially assist and provide other support to eligible small businesses in the county. The motion says the maximum grant to any single applicant will be $10,000.
• BUDGET WORKSHOP — A workshop on the 2024 county budget was scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at the county office building. A second budget workshop will be conducted at a date to be determined.
• CHAMBER REMAINS TPA — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce was designated as the county’s tourism promotion agency for 2024. The county will commit up to $400,000 from the revenue it receives from its 3% room occupancy tax to the Chamber for tourism promotion, an amount the state will match.
• PUBLIC COMMENT — Lodi resident Mark Benjamin, community relations director at Seneca Meadows Inc. and one of three people who spoke during public comment, talked about a Sept. 21 public meeting to be conducted by SMI regarding its plans to expand its Seneca Falls landfill.