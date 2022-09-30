WATERLOO — Seneca County has received $6.6 million from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Biden in 2021.
To date, the county has spent $729,433.81 of that.
In a report to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, County Manager Mitch Rowe said a special ad hoc committee was formed to consider and recommend projects for ARPA funding. Members of that committee are Supervisors Joe Borst of Ovid, Mike Enslow and Don Trout of Waterloo, Mike Ferrara of Seneca Falls, and Mike Reynolds of Covert.
Rowe said that the board has approved, by resolution, these projects:
• Papa Bear Courthouse in Ovid accessibility improvements, $381,200.
• Repairs to County Road 135, $256,828.81.
• Improvements to the sewer system on Route 414 in Tyre and Seneca Falls, $48,000.
• A sewer study for the west side of Seneca Lake, $27,605.
• A sewer study for Route 89 along Cayuga Lake, $15,800.
“The village of Waterloo asked for ARPA funds to help with upgrades to its water treatment plant, but the committee denied that request,” Rowe said.
He said other projects have been or are being discussed by the committee for ARPA funding, but no decisions have been made. They include water treatment plant upgrades countywide, broadband service expansion, upgrades to county facilities, upgrades and a runway extension at the county-owned Finger Lakes Regional Airport, employee bonuses, and purchase of a weed harvester for Cayuga Lake.
A preliminary estimate for a new weed harvester was put at $1 million.
“The board and the committee might want to consider developing a list of projects,” Rowe said.
Also Tuesday:
• AUDIT — The board was told the 2021 audit of county finances will not be completed by the Sept. 30 deadline. County Finance Director Halle Stevens said there are several reasons for the delay, including a shift to a new auditing firm.
• ATTRITION — The board’s Personnel committee approved the elimination of 28 positions that have been vacant for a year or more. That motion will go to the full board for a final vote Oct. 11 in Ovid.
• RYAN — The Public Health committee recommended that Dr. Tim Ryan of Seneca Falls be reappointed as medical director for the county Health Department, a position he’s held for nearly 40 years.
• RAISES — Following an executive session, the board voted to introduce a local law giving 16 elected and appointed officials an 8 percent salary increase for the rest of this year and 2023. A public hearing on the local law will be at 6 p.m. Oct 11 at the Papa Bear Courthouse in Ovid.