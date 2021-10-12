OVID — Citing a need to protect the water quality of Seneca and Cayuga lakes, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors will vote on a local law mandating periodic inspections of many private septic systems.
The board will conduct a public hearing on the proposed local law first. The matter will come up for a vote later in tonight’s meeting, which is being held in the Papa Bear Courthouse in Ovid.
The law, which is supported by the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network, covers all private surface and subsurface drainage pipes on parcels of property bordering the mean high-water mark of Cayuga and Seneca lakes, as well as local canals “that have the potential to carry wastewater or septic tank effluent or contribute to high coliform counts in both lakes and the canals are subject to this law.” The law applies to properties that have any portion within 250 feet of the mean high-water level of either lake or within 250 feet of the edge of flowing water in the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, Erie Canal, or Clyde River.
Inspections also would need to be done whenever property is sold.
The law establishes a schedule whereby:
• Properties in Fayette and Ovid would be inspected in 2022 and every five years after that.
• Properties in Lodi and Seneca Falls would be inspected in 2023 and every five years after that.
• Properties in Covert and Waterloo would be inspected in 2024 and every five years after that.
• Properties in Varick and Romulus would be inspected in 2025 and every five years after that.
• Properties in Junius and Tyre would be inspected in 2026 and every five years after that.
A three-person variance committee would be set up to hear hardship cases and a time schedule established for property owners to bring their septic systems into compliance.
The county Health Department would conduct the periodic inspections, and the law would go into effect April 1, 2022. A fee schedule would be set up and penalties and fines established for violations. The county Board of Health would consider appeals filed by property owners.
In other matters on tonight’s agenda:
• Scott King of Cayuga County could be appointed as interim public health director to succeed the retiring Vickie Swinehart. Swinehart’s official retirement date is Oct 18.
King’s appointment would be a conditional, two-year agreement with an option to renew for two additional one-year terms while King completes his master’s degree in public health. The resolution also notes that a local law will be considered to allow King to serve and not be in violation of the job’s residency requirement.
If approved, his salary would be $85,933.
• Charles Bowman will speak to the board regarding issues involving the Cayuga Nation.
• Jessica Foulkrod of Junius wrote a letter raising concerns about county roads being damaged by metal buggy wheels and horseshoes, the number of demolition derby vehicles accumulating on certain properties in Junius, and the refusal of the local Amish and Mennonite communities to get Covid-19 vaccinations.
• Contracting with Lakeview Health Services for a manager for the Seneca Connections Drop-In Center on Cayuga Street in Seneca Falls. Lakeview would be paid $73,000 for the full-time manager, which would be covered by state funds. The manager is needed because Elmira Psychiatric Center has ended its contract to provide a site manager.
• Closing out the Route 318 sewer project in Junius and Tyre and establish a debt service reserve fund with the $2.5 million cash balance left from the $10 million project.
• Hiring Horseheads-based Hunt-EAS to conduct a feasibility study on the creation of a county water and sewer authority. The firm was chosen from six proposals. It will be paid $75,000 for the study.
• Designating the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce as the county’s tourism promotion agency for 2022. The county will contribute up to $150,000 in support of the state’s matching funds program for tourism promotion. The county’s share will come from room occupancy tax revenues.
• Contracting with Trusted Nurses Staffing LLC of Buffalo for staff to administer Covid-19 tests and related services in support of in-person learning in local school districts. The firm would be paid $432,000 for services from Oct. 25 to July 31, 2022. The county would use money from a state grant.