WATERLOO — Sixteen elected and appointed county officials not represented by a union would receive 8% salary increases if the Seneca County Board of Supervisors approves a proposed local law.
It’s on the agenda for a special board meeting tonight. (Sept. 27) The local law would be subject to a public hearing at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 when the board meets in the Papa Bear courthouse in Ovid.
The legislation is subject to a permissive referendum. If a petition with a specified number of signatures is submitted by a defined deadline, a public vote on the local law raises must be scheduled.
If the local law is approved after the hearing, the raises would go into effect immediately for the rest of 2022 and for all of 2023.
The affected positions and the changes in salaries are:
• Sheriff — Current salary, $84,020; $90,741.93.
• Clerk — $72,886; $78,716.95.
• Treasurer — $37,999; $41,038.9.
• Clerk to Board of Supervisors — $63,259; adjusted new salary, $68,319.77.
• County attorney — $113,533; $122,615.54.
• County historian — $16,750; $18,090.
• County manager — $116,188; $125,483.07.
• Public defender — $83,939; $90,654.04.
• Human Services commissioner — $94,069; $101,594.57.
• Emergency Management director — $84,020; $97,742.
• Finance director — $93,404; $100,876.28.
• Public health director — $88,511; $95,591.91.
• Real Property Tax Services director — $68,339; $73,806.04.
• Personnel officer — $88,511; $95,591.91.
• Elections commissioners (2) — $68,901 (each); $74,413.13.
The 8% raises would not apply to the 14 members of the Board of Supervisors.
Also tonight:
• Board committees will meet at 5:30 p.m. to consider a host of resolutions to pass on to the full board Oct. 11. The Personnel Committee will consider a motion to abolish 28 positions that have been vacant for a year or more and a motion to restore longevity step-pay increases for all full-time management employees, identical to the longevity steps contained in the new CSEA contract. The cost to the county would be $49,000.
• County Historian Walt Gable will provide a presentation on the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua and how it impacts the Seneca Falls-based Cayuga Nation.