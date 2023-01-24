WATERLOO — Seneca County continually uses federal and state grant money to upgrade the county-owned Finger Lakes Regional Airport in Seneca Falls.
That effort will continue at today’s committee meetings and special full board meeting in the county office building.
The board’s planning, development, agriculture & tourism committee will consider a motion to apply for federal and state grants for use toward a $60,000 project at the Martin Road airport. If approved, the Federal Aviation Administration would provide 90% of the cost, or $54,000, while the state Department of Transportation would provide 5%, or $3,000, the same as the county. The county’s portion of the funding is budgeted for this year.
The committee also will consider a motion to apply for and accept an FAA grant for construction of an airfield electrical control vault and emergency generator at the airport. The estimated cost, according to consultants, is $326,000.
The FAA grant would pay 90%, or $293,400, of the total cost. The state and county each would contribute 5%, or $16,300.
In addition, the committee will discuss a motion to apply for and accept an FAA grant for an update of the airport’s master plan, something that hasn’t been done in more than a decade. The estimated cost of the update is $300,000, with the FAA/state/county breakdown again being 90/5/5.
Finally, the panel will consider a motion to adopt an FAA goal of 6.37% of contract work at the airport done by disadvantaged business enterprises until Sept. 30, 2025.
If those motions are approved by the committee, they will go before the full board for consideration later in the meeting.
In other matters:
• The board will vote on a motion requesting home rule legislation be introduced in the state Legislature to amend Section 3 of the Public Officers Law to allow the board to waive a requirement that the clerk to the board be a resident of the county. The amendment would allow the board clerk to reside in any of five adjoining counties, including Ontario. That would clear the way for the board to make a permanent appointment of Amanda Vavra of Geneva to be board clerk, once the home rule bill is approved.
• The board’s Government Operations committee will consider an amendment to its rules of order to reduce the number of standing board committees from 13 to 9. Eliminated under the proposal would be the technology committee, while the government operations committee would be eliminated and its duties put in with a new human resources & government operations committee. The public health committee and human services committee would be combined into one. The personnel committee would be eliminated and made part of human resources and government operations. The mental health services committee would also be eliminated and made part of the health and human services committee.
• Tracy VanVleck may be reappointed as commissioner of Human Services for a new, five-year term. Her current term expires March 1.