WATERLOO — There may be a contest for the chairmanship of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors when it organizes for 2021 at 5 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Current board chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, is running for reelection to the post, but he may again face a challenge from Don Trout, R-Waterloo.
Last year, both were nominated and each earned seven votes from the 14-member board. Hayssen, however, received more weighted votes.
Hayssen said he wants to be chairman in 2021 and Trout said he likely will be nominated, but acknowledges Hayssen has the votes to be reelected. The chairman receives a larger salary than the other 13 members.
The election of a chairman will be followed by the appointment of a finance director, a position now held by Mike Reynolds, R-Covert, and a jury board member, also Reynolds.
The board is made up of 11 Republicans, two Democrats and an independent. The Republicans will select a majority leader, a position now held by Trout. Democrats will select a minority leader, a position held by Cindy Lorenzetti of Fayette.
The meeting will conclude with the designation of an official county newspaper and adoption of rules of order.