WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors will organize for 2022 when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday.
One of the first steps it will take is to elect a chair for the 14-member board. Waterloo Supervisor Don Trout, who was elected to another four-year term last November without opposition, is expected to be chosen as chairman. He would succeed Bob Hayssen of Varick.
Trout served as majority leader of the board’s Republicans in 2021.
After swearing in the new chairperson, the board will name a clerk of the board. Margaret Li of Seneca Falls is expected to be reappointed. The clerk will then designate a deputy clerk.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
• Appointment of a board member to be finance director, a position currently held by Mike Reynolds of Covert.
• Appointment of a county attorney, currently Dave Ettman of Romulus.
• Appointment of a public defender, currently Mike Mirras of Seneca Falls.
• Appointment of a county historian, currently Walt Gable of Seneca Falls.
• Appointment of an Off-Track Betting director, currently Rich Ricci of Seneca Falls.
• Appointment of a jury board member, currently Reynolds.
• Designation of a Republican majority leader and a Democratic minority leader. The new board will have 13 Republicans and a single Democrat, Kyle Barnhart of Lodi.
• Designation of official newspapers, currently the Finger Lakes Times and Ovid Gazette.
Mike Rhinehart of Seneca Falls, Beth Partee of Tyre, Bob Shipley of Waterloo, and Jeff Trout of Fayette are new board members. They succeed James Cleere of Waterloo, Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls, Ron McGreevy of Tyre, and Cindy Lorenzetti of Fayette.
The meeting will be live-streamed on the county’s YouTube channel, which is accessible through the Board of Supervisors’ website.