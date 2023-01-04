WATERLOO — Who will serve as chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors in 2023?
That will be determined at the board’s organizational meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. today (Jan. 4) at the county office building.
Indications are the 14-member board will choose between Mike Enslow of Waterloo and Mike Ferrara of Seneca Falls.
The 2022 board chairman, Bob Hayssen of Varick, has said he will not seek reelection to the position, which pays $18,573. The other 13 board members are paid $14,637.
The board is made up of 13 Republicans and a single Democrat, Kyle Barnhart of Lodi.
After the board votes on a chairperson and that person is sworn in, the board will convene to appoint a finance director — Halle Stevens is in that role currently.
The Republicans will select a majority leader. Enslow held that position in 2022, but if he is elected chairman, a replacement will be needed.
The first regular board meeting of the year will be 6 p.m. Jan. 10.